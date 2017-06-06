Police release all 12 people arrested over London Bridge terror attack

“There’s no reason to be alarmed”, he had said.

Late on Saturday the three attackers drove south across London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before stabbing bystanders in the nearby Borough Market area.

The Muslim Council of Britain condemned the attacks: “These acts of violence were truly shocking and I condemn them in the strongest terms”. Photo by Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne.

Trump said Sunday on Twitter that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, and attacked Khan for telling people not to be alarmed as he ramped up police presence in the wake of the attack, the third in the United Kingdom in just a few months.

Trump mocked Khan’s comment on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that the mayor was downplaying the attacks.

“The police are working hard to establish the identity of all those who were tragically killed or injured in the event on Saturday night”, May added. “Whereas UBER have triggered a surge”, one user wrote on social media. “There’s no reason to be alarmed”.

“It is also important that we do not allow this attack to impede people going about their business, including being able to cycle safely around the city”.

The mayor’s spokesman says he’s too busy to respond to Trump.

Khan, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Western European city, was among those who denounced the ideology behind the recent attacks.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must do “more, much more” to fight Islamist extremism. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. Early on Sunday morning, Khan made a statement expressing grief and vowing that the terrorists “would not win”. ‘You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. No reason to be alarmed. “One of the things, the police, all of us need to do, is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be”.

Scotland Yard has named Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking in East London, as two of the three men who launched the London Bridge attack and killed seven innocent people and were shot dead by police.

Khan’s office pointed out Trump’s error later but the president responded by accusing London’s mayor of making a “pathetic excuse”.

Security sources in Dublin said one of the attackers was carrying an identification card issued in Ireland when he was shot dead, the Press Association reported. After his election a year ago, Mr Khan tweeted criticism of then-candidate Mr Trump’s rhetoric, saying that his “ignorant view of Islam could make both our countries less safe”. I’ve got better things to do’.

The two men have history.

Mohammed Shafiq, head of the Ramadhan Foundation think tank, said he was verbally abused by Butt in 2013 outside the British parliament.

Less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured scores more at an Ariana Grade concert in Manchester, Islamic terrorists killed seven and injured another 48 people during an attack on London Bridge.