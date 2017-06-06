Police release names of two attackers following deadly London terror attack

He said: “Today we mourn the loss of innocent lives”.

“If you’re going to see something and say something, it has to be followed by do something”, she said. “He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, with a different date of birth” showing him as 25 years old, police said.

May said there was no clear evidence that the three attacks were operationally connected.

The two attackers’ pictures were released by police and inquiries were ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice.

Armed police responded within eight minutes and shot and killed all three men at Borough Market.

While Trump aides once disputed the term “ban”, the president has trumpeted the word in the days since the terrorist attack in London.

Speaking at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. local time Monday, the prime minister defended her record on police funding, which has come under fire in recent days.

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it is wrong to say anything else”, she said.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels.

United States president Donald Trump on Monday returned to his offensive criticism of London’s Pakistani-origin mayor Sadiq Khan, calling his assuring statements to Londoners a “pathetic excuse”, and renewed the demand for a tougher travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations.

Corbyn said that May “presided over these cuts in police numbers and is now saying that we have a problem – yes, we do have a problem, we should never have cut the police numbers”.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide links, they had a largely domestic centre of gravity.

Pressure on May intensified Monday when she faced a volley of questions over police cuts from journalists at a campaign event.

But she said Britain was under threat from a new breed of crude copycat militants who might not have spent years plotting or even been radicalised online. Rachid Redouane was not known to law enforcement.

Some 20,000 other suspects, however, are on the periphery, according to the sources.

Police said on Monday they had released all 12 people arrested in the neighbourhood on Sunday without charge.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case.

Experts have made calls for extra funding to be ploughed into anti-terror resources after it was revealed extremists involved in attacks at London Bridge, Westminster and in Manchester were known to MI5.

The Met said that family liaison officers had been deployed to support the families of the victims killed in Saturday’s attack.

Most of the London Underground stations that had been shuttered after the attack were reopened, and some residents who had been cooped up inside emerged for the first time since the violence. London police have raided two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night auto attack and knife rampage on London Bridge.