Police remand woman abusing six year old in viral video

In the video lasting nearly three minutes, the elderly woman was seen shouting at the girl, in Tamil, accusing her of spilling food on the table, before proceeding with the beating while shouting “die” and “I will kill you”.

The 62-year-old woman clad in purple lock-up attire, was hauled to the court at about 10am, in a police patrol auto today.

The child had been eating when the woman ordered her to leave the table after she spilled some food.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azlin Sadari when contacted said the video footage was recorded by the suspect’s friend in September previous year.

The video ended with the woman telling the girl to go inside a room.

In the video, the woman is filmed beating a child at least 30 times.

It is believed that the child is not related to the suspect, but the woman has been babysitting her during her parents’ absence.

He said he came to know of the incident after receiving a WhatsApp video of the beating and when he went to his mother-in-law’s place, there was already a large crowd gathered there.

According to The Star, the incident may have occurred in Puching Perdana but the exact period of when it occurred is yet to be known, along with the person who recorded the nightmarish ordeal.

Knowing her brutal abuse was being recorded, the woman dared the person taking the video to send it to the media.

It was believed that the incident had occurred when some of the girl’s food had spilled on the floor.

“The victim has been rescued and the suspect caught”, Subang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohammad Azlin Sadari confirmed with the daily.