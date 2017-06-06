Poll shows May’s lead down a week before United Kingdom election

May backed the “remain” campaign in the runup to last year’s referendum on European Union membership, though she made few public appearances, but has repeatedly sought to present herself as the only party leader able to make a success of Brexit despite giving few details of how she will handle the negotiations.

The new poll showed support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, down one point from the previous YouGov/Sunday Times poll, while Labour was on 38 percent, up two points.

Others put the gap between the two main parties at between four and 11 points, with the other smaller parties apparently stalled.

May repeated her mantra that “the only poll that matters is the one that takes place on polling day”.

“I called a general election because I believe the British people have a right to say who they want to see leading them through the Brexit negotiations”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during an election campaign visit to Horsfields Nursery in Silkstone, South Yorkshire, Britain, June 3, 2017. “We have to be prepared to go in there, recognising that we’re not willing to accept a bad deal”.

The Labour leader said it was “staggering” that pensioners were not being told at what level the Prime Minister intends to cap social care costs or how many elderly people will face losing the winter fuel payment worth up to £300.

“But it is worth bearing in mind that the Conservative government is not particularly well-liked”, Dr Lelliot said, noting seven years of austerity measures and public-sector pay freezes.

In another hard moment, she was challenged by a woman who struggled to hold back tears as she described waiting for more than a year for counselling on the state-run National Health Service (NHS).

“I think Corbyn would now be feeling more confident they’re not going to suffer the electoral wipe-out initially feared”, Dr Lelliott said.

Trident and the use of nuclear weapons quickly became the topical issue as Corbyn seemed somewhat awkward when pushed on the issue.

He was also criticised on his record on defence.

Mr Corbyn looked uncomfortable as he was repeatedly asked if there were any circumstances in which, as Prime Minister, he would launch nuclear weapons such as the United Kingdom coming under attack.

The “vast majority” of the one million good quality jobs Labour has pledged to create would go to British workers, Jeremy Corbyn has suggested. You have to think these things through.

Mr Johnson told the Press Association: “I thought it was really spine-chilling to hear Jeremy Corbyn announce that all Labour’s support for our nuclear deterrent, all Labour’s support for our Armed Forces was completely meaningless because when it came to the business of defending this country he wouldn’t do it”.

Patrick McLoughlin, the Conservative chairman, said after the debate: “Jeremy Corbyn wilted under pressure – he waffled on and on in meaningless soundbites without offering anything of substance”.