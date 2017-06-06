Portland Backs Qatar in Diplomatic Tussle

Riyadh has accused Qatar of backing terrorism and extremism, while Bahrain has charged Qatar with interfering in it internal affairs.

US military operations in Qatar include the Combined Air Operations Center, which coordinates anti-ISIS air operations; the Pentagon’s Al Udeid air base, which is used to launch air missions and stage supplies as well as house the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

Saudi Arabia and its allies made their move against Qatar after getting strong backing from President Donald Trump at a May 20-21 summit in Riyadh that left them feeling emboldened.

The minister said Qatar’s ties to the U.S. were complicated, but would remain unharmed.

The move will likely have major implications in oil markets, as Qatar is the biggest producer of liquefied natural gas in the Gulf.

Trump and other USA officials participated in a traditional sword dance during the trip in which he called on Muslim countries to stand united against Islamist extremists and singled out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group outlawed by Egypta, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He pointed to Gulf Arabs and Israelis, who have no formal relations, or relationships that are riven with tension, like the strained ties between Turkey and both the Arabs and Israel.

Neighboring Kuwait has been mediating in the dsipute, and its emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, urged Qatar’s ruler to calm tensions and refrain from escalating the rift, Kuwait state news agency Kuna said.

Qatar’s foreign minister today called for dialogue and insisted ties to the USA would remain strong despite a diplomatic storm that has seen Saudi Arabia and others cut ties with Doha.

Saudi Arabia said it was cutting ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region”, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and militants supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive Eastern Province. “To foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy”.

Al-Jazeera reported that trucks carrying food for Qatar were now lining up across the border, unable to enter the country.

Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group says the “risk of a coup is significant”. We want to continue to de-escalate that and at this point we’re continuing to work with each of those partners.”A U.S. State Department official said: “All of our partnerships in the Gulf are incredibly important and we count on the parties to find a way to resolve their differences sooner rather than later”.

Early on Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain announced that they would close all land, air and sea borders with Qatar within 24 hours.

The economic fallout was already hitting home as Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Ethihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates Airline and budget carriers Flydubai and Air Arabia said they would suspend all flights to and from Doha indefinitely from Tuesday morning.

Qatar has consistently denied any support for extremists or Iran and did so again after today’s move by its neighbours. The issue appears to be funding that goes through the country to more mainstream groups like the Brotherhood, and in principle that could be addressed. Qatari media published a cartoon mocking Saudi King Salman for spreading “fake news”.

Qatar was also expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting a war in Yemen.

The move was a surprise and comes during Ramadan, a multi-day Muslim holy period of fasting and feasting; Qatar imports nearly all of its food and 40% of it comes from Saudi Arabia, The New York Times reports.

Three years ago, several Gulf states withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar for nine months over the country’s support for the Brotherhood.