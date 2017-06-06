Predators Beat Penguins 4-1, Even Final At 2-2

“If we don’t play good defense, we won’t be successful”, he told reporters on Sunday.

Penguins offense: Pittsburgh has been outshot, 97-67, in the three games and has to get far more than its series average of 22.3 shots on goal per game to have a better chance of success. Malkin had a more hard night. It wasn’t just that they lost Game 3 in Nashville, or that by Monday, this series could be tied. They need to stop trying to pass it through a web of aggressive Predator pokechecks and just put shots on goal when they have a chance. Bonino blocked a shot with his ankle in Game 2.

But even with his name twice inscribed on the Stanley Cup, Cullen put retirement on hold for at least another year, re-signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins for another shot at hockey’s biggest prize.

The Predators can certainly feel good about the Game 3 result, but a loss in Game 4 wipes that out completely and essentially has the same effect as a Game 3 loss would. “We’ve liked our game in all three games”.

Malkin spoke with more urgency. It’s my line too.

For now, he insists he is happy enough just to sit on the floor as long as he plays.

I’m not really sure how numerous Predators’ goals were Murray’s fault.

Added Gaudreau: “We need to keep focusing on the positive stuff”. “Why I don’t know. We’ve certainly got to figure this out as a group and I believe we will”. But they play very well. “It’s a seventh man, honestly, it gives us a boost every time we’re out there”. We control puck, but no shots. But the Penguins were wrong and the scoreboard remained 1-0. Pittsburgh went 0-for-3 in Game 3 and 0-for-7 in Game 2. Josi’s goal came on the power play.

“I don’t sense any frustration on our players’ part”, coach Mike Sullivan said today. It just didn’t happen. At times, it appeared Nashville had more zone time and chances while short-handed. We’ve shown that’s how we are going to score goals – getting pucks and people there.

“I have no room”.

Early in the second, Harry Zolnierczyk, one of the depth players rotated in and out of Nashville’s lineup, drew a holding penalty on Justin Schultz. “I’m sure they’re going to make adjustments”.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t get the result, but we also understand that this is a series“, Sullivan said. Frustrated but not without hope, captain Sidney Crosby is confident they will eventually crack the code and breakthrough to make an impact.

Look for the Preds to force the action and get the lead, but the Pens will not let them get away, and it should be close for 60 minutes. Crosby’s game-tying goal at 15:57 in the opening frame was his 161st career point in the playoffs, good for 20th all-time.

It’s now a best-of-three sprint to the Cup, and the Predators are riding a wave of momentum after outscoring the defending champion Penguins 9-2 in Games 3 and 4.

“I thought I could’ve been a little more aggressive on it”, he said.

Malkin is plus-150 to win the trophy, Guentzel is plus-400, Murray is plus-550 and Crosby is plus-650, according to OddsShark.

The franchise is in its 19th year and history was made Saturday night, win or lose.

Who do you want to win the Stanley Cup, HollywoodLifers? In Game 2, he claimed Evgeni Malkin said something inappropriate to him in Russian that sparked a fight between the two.

“Yeah, he made that up”, said Crosby when asked about Subban’s comments. They have to change it fast. What this game does now is set up a huge game for both sides on Monday night.