He is 14-6 with a goals-against average of 1.88 and a save percentage of.932.

Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators lock horns in the Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight.

Unheralded Nashville Predators rookie Frederick Gaudreau does not have a stall in his team’s dressing room but that has not prevented him from making a surprise impact in the Stanley Cup Final. “I used Listerine before the game, so I don’t know what he’s talking about”.

Gaudreau, an undrafted free agent playing in only his sixth postseason game, scored the go-ahead goal 3:45 into the second period, Pekka Rinne made 23 often-spectacular saves and the Predators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Monday in Game 4 to even the series at 2-2.

Game Five is in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

“Like our team has done the whole playoffs against Chicago, St. Louis, Anaheim, we showed really good composure”, said Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban, who had predicted a win in Game 3.

He is a huge part of hockey’s odd historical symmetry: The Oilers had Gretzky and now have McDavid, and the Penguins had Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr and now have Crosby and Malkin.

Up until Game 3 of the Conference Final, Fleury was sensational for the Penguins, shutting down the high flying Washington Capitals in the process. “It’s a great feeling”.

The lead looked in jeopardy a short time later when Sidney Crosby, who scored on a breakaway in the first period, took a puck and streaked towards the goal again. The undrafted 24-year-old forward leads the Predators with three goals in the Stanley Cup Final, the first three goals of his National Hockey League career.

Given recent history, Murray was asked if he anxious that head coach Mike Sullivan might make a goalie switch to Marc-Andre Fleury.

“I have puck like one second, they jump to me”, Malkin said. The Penguins are suddenly struggling to score, and the goalie can’t do anything about that. A quiet Sidney Crosby is due for a big night, and any expectation of having Pittsburgh on their heels should be tossed aside.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne stood on his head as he faced flurries of Pens attacks.

But the Predators clamped down after that.

The score was tied 1-1 in the second period when the Penguins’ finishing touch left them.

Crosby has tallied just three total goals in 22 Stanley Cup Final appearances, all on home ice, and the Penguins are a meagre 4-7 in 11 outings when Crosby fails to record a point.

“I heard it on the bench that it was possibly in the net”, Gaudreau said. “I thought I made a good play on it”. Crosby slipped behind the Nashville defense, took a long pass from Brian Dumoulin and scored on a backhand move on a breakaway.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at the 13:08 mark of the second and they were able to hold onto the cushion against Crosby and Co. “I feel like a lot of times after that things kind of seem to slow down in your eyes and maybe you see the puck a little better, anticipate a little better”.

Throw in an empty net goal, and the Preds win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, 4-1.

Notes: Fisher, scoreless until the Final, now has four points.

Crosby has now passed Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Al MacInnis and Bobby Smith for 20th in all-time playoff points. Enough people turned out to fill up Broadway for three blocks with three giant TV screens, even with Nashville opening up a downtown amphitheater for fans to watch.