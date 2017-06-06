Predators beat Penguins, even Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Nashville is 4 of 10 and the Predators used the power play to climb within 2-1 in the Final ahead of Game 4 on Monday night.

The Nashville Predators are a hanging on to a two-goal lead against Pittsburgh late in in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, a few minutes away from evening the series at 2-2.

The Predators had jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first period when center Calle Jarnkrok knocked home a rebound as he went sailing into the crease. But the Penguins are 1 for 13 (7.6 percent) through the first three games and that lone power-play goal was Evgeni Malkin’s five-on-three score in Game 1.

Only one Predators player has scored multiple goals in the Final, and that’s Gaudreau, who’s earned the not-quite-original nickname “Freddy Hockey”. That changed in Game 4, when Arvidsson snapped a 15-game goalless drought in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The real reason the Predators were able to take hold of the game is due to their goaltender. Pekka Rinne returned to the otherworldly goalie we have seen for Nashville’s Stanley Cup Finals run. What a way to bounce back.

Many players said they’d never seen anything like what they experienced on Saturday, and it could possibly get even more raucous given Nashville is now right back in this series.

Gaudreau’s goal came 3:45 into the period on a wraparound, but there was no goal signal on the ice at the time.

Malkin finished with two shots as the Penguins ended up being outscored 9-2 in Nashville. Discipline has been a problem for the Preds at times in this series, but if Pittsburgh can not find a way to take advantage of added opportunities, the Pens may very well find themselves back in Steel City with a Final lead up for grabs.

“I just think he has the ability to move by adversities”, said Sullivan. Pittsburgh challenged the goal, arguing Murray was interfered with on the play. “Tonight, we had our chances and they didn’t go in”. Pittsburgh forward Carl Hagelin played for the first time with center Nick Bonino out after taking a Subban slap shot off his left foot in Game 2 that left him on crutches and in a walking boot. Right after the Kunitz save, Nashville took the puck the other way and rookie Frederick Gaudreau, who doesn’t even have a proper locker in the Predators room because there isn’t enough room, wrapped the puck around and in. With an assist, Crosby now has 160 career playoff points (56 goals, 104 assists) and tied Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Bobby Smith and Al MacInnis for 20th all-time.

The team is in the black, there are a projected 13,000 season ticket holders, and promise of being a long-term Stanley Cup contender.

Rinne was stellar once more in Game Four, making timely saves to keep his team in the game, exactly what the Preds have come to expect from the man who has been described as the backbone of the franchise.

After a slow start that was dragged out by several stoppages and no shots on goal until Penguins defenseman Ian Cole took a long shot at Rinne at 5:05, the pace picked up. An empty net goal from Fillip Forsberg sealed the 4-1 win.

Judging by how Sullivan was talking about the rookie, you can expect Murray will get a chance to add to that flawless record. When they beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-5, in 1992, they won the cup.

However Game 5 turns out, someone will be in a position to win the Stanley Cup Sunday when the series returns to Nashville.

Gaudreau entered the lineup for good in game five of the Anaheim series as a seemingly unknown replacement after star Ryan Johansen’s season-ending injury.