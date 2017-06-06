Predators freeze out Penguins to level Stanley Cup

The Penguins are 9-3 at the Paint Can this postseason, having won their last five, but if they lose Game 5 at home, the Cup could be out of reach.

The Penguins challenged the call, claiming that Smith had interfered with goaltender Matt Murray, but the goal was upheld after a review. The Stanley Cup Final doesn’t start until the home team loses a game, and so through four games, this series hasn’t even begun.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins needed more from their stars.

Sidney Crosby escapes from the clutches of the Predators’ defense and skates in all alone where he beats Pekka Rinne on the backhand. The Final is now tied 2-2. Two nights earlier, he and Evgeni Malkin had failed to get a shot on net and the way that Crosby responded in Game 4 made it seem as though he took the outlier of a stat personally.

The score was tied 1-1 in the second period when the Penguins’ finishing touch left them.

Gaudreau is also just the third rookie to score game-winning goals in consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Final since the National Hockey League took over sole possession of the trophy in 1926-27. It was one of four shots on goal for Crosby in the game. Sixteen seconds after the second save, Frederick Gaudreau then capitalized on the momentum with a wraparound that wasn’t a goal until it was reviewed, and the Preds had seized the lead. It was a great second effort on the Arvidsson goal by Fisher to get that puck to Arvidsson, who scored on the short side on the breakaway.

“He’s been unbelievable for us the way he’s come in, and he’s just been so good, timely goals and composed”, Nashville captain Mike Fisher said. They killed 2 of 2 chances against and did not allow a single shot.

The seven-game series is now a best of three.

Game Five is in Pittsburgh on Thursday. With 27 saves on Saturday and 23 more in Game 4, the Finnish netminder is to back to the form that helped the Predators roll through three rounds en route to the Final.

“I feel like we should go there with a lot of confidence, play our game, use our speed and play the same way we play at home”, Rinne told NBC’s Pierre McGuire after the game. The puck just crossed the goal line under the outstretched sick of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray before he shoved it away. The Penguins now are 13-3 after a playoff loss under coach Mike Sullivan, and Murray is 7-1 in playoff games started after a loss. He got split up from playing with Phil Kessel and managed just two shots. However, Rinne has a good shot of winning the Conn Smythe as the postseason MVP should the Predators beat the Penguins. “Playoffs is always, even this year, I don’t want to really look back yet”.

Shortly after, Rinne not only stopped Sidney Crosby on a breakaway, but also recovered and dove across the crease to rob Jake Guentzel on a surefire goal.