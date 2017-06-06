Predators stick with Rinne as Game 3 starter

“It was a no brainer”, Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “I think our guys have done a good job at that, getting up through the neutral zone, getting up into play in the offensive zone, and finding the right opportunities”.

Yes, the Nashville Predators lean on their defensemen not only to smother the NHL’s best attackers, but also to score in bunches.

Despite his struggles in the Stanley Cup Final, Pekka Rinne remained the starting goaltender for the Nashville Predators in Saturday’s Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators held Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to zero combined shots in Game 3.

“Amazing, awesome job”, Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne said. “They’ve produced consistently for this team all year long and throughout the course of these playoffs. And they do a tremendous job defensively and creating offense”. The Penguins’ defense corps has nine goals with 41 points in the playoffs.

Josi also had two assists.

The goal was Crosby’s first in a Final since June 4, 2009, a span of 12 games for the Pittsburgh captain.

Bonino said Sunday that he felt OK but remains day to day. Pittsburgh forward Carl Hagelin played for the first time with center Nick Bonino out after taking a Subban slap shot off his left foot in Game 2 that left him on crutches and in a walking boot. Both games were played on the Penguins home ice at PPG Paints Arena. Frederick Gaudreau beat Matt Murray with a low shot that the goalie appeared to stop at first, but replays showed the puck actually crossed the goal line.

“They just skate themselves out of trouble”, Crosby said. We’re not going to let this certainly get us down. Malkin has two goals.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said he thought his Penguins gave up a couple of easy goals. They are made of humans, and despite the fact that they’re athletically superior and have bank accounts beyond our imaginations, they’re as flawed (or worse) than the rest of us. We know they can play against anybody.

The defending champion Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Nashville’s power play (40 percent) and penalty kill (92.3 percent) have out-shined Pittsburgh’s units (7.7 percent power play, 60 percent shorthanded). “That means not throwing anything on the ice, putting both our players and the officials in danger”, Laviolette said in the video.