And then the Nashville Predators and Pekka Rinne proved it, and took Game 4 by a score of 4-1 to even this Stanley Cup final at two games apiece.

The defending champion Penguins will host Game 5 on Thursday night, hoping home ice is an advantage after being outscored 9-2 in losing the two games in Nashville after averaging 4.5 goals in winning the first two.

But Nashville opened the scoring: Pittsburgh’s Olli Maatta failed on a clearing attempt, and Calle Jarnkrok corralled a rebound as penalties went uncalled, probably in Nashville’s favour.

Replay matters: Referees could not tell tell whether Frederick Gaudreau’s wrap-around shot crossed the goal line at 3:45 of the second period, but replays showed the puck clearly crossed the goal line to break a 1-1 tie. With 3:23 left, Nashville sealed the victory with Filip Forsberg’s empty-net goal. As did Evgeni Malkin. In obvious pain, Subban left the ice, but he returned.

Matt Murray ended his two games in Nashville having given up eight goals on 58 shots. Murray stopped 22 out of 25 shots faced in the loss. “We played two really good games”. James Neal started the play, getting the puck to Fisher who fed the puck up to Arvidsson while falling to the ice.

Nashville is outshooting Pittsburgh 15-14 so far. Gaudreau was given the goal-the third of his career. The puck just crossed the goal line under the outstretched sick of Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray before he shoved it away. He has played a total of 15 games – playoffs and regular season – in the National Hockey League. Crosby faked a shot from behind the left face-off circle before moving in and finding the back of the net courtesy of a backhanded shot that bounced off the right post and off Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne. “They capitalized on our mistakes, and we have to do the same”. It was Arvidsson’s first goal since Game 4 of the first round, on a night where he looked fantastic.

“The game now is so structured”, Gretzky said. He has 57 goals and 104 assists, for a total of 161 points.

Gaudreau and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville in the second period.

The lead didn’t last long. But the Penguins were wrong and the scoreboard remained 1-0.

Jarnkrok’s goal stood after the Penguins challenged that goaltender interference should have negated the score.

Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith, center, celebrates a goal by teammate Calle Jarnkrok, not shown, as Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray, bottom, falls on the ice during the first period in Game 4 of the National Hockey League hock.

Apparently, the fans didn’t get the message from coach Peter Laviolette.

The game hinged on them. For the Penguins, it showed they’re playing against a good team.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ center skated briefly with his teammates before Game 4 in warm-ups. I think he’s done a terrific job of taking a team that we talked about. that needed to find our places and find out how we were going to move from day-to-day and win hockey games.

The other teams in the top 10 were the 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins, 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, 1987-88 Oilers, 1986-87 Oilers, 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings, 1982-83 New York Islanders, 1977-78 Canadiens, 1983-84 Oilers and 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings. Former NBA star and TV commentator Charles Barkley also was on hand, accepting NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s invitation to watch in person.

“If I make the save there, it could be a different game”, Murray said. It was his third goal of the Cup final, and of his career, and nobody had done that since Johnny Harms for Chicago in 1944. Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel did it in the first two games of this series and Roy Conacher did it for Boston in Games 3, 4 and 5 against Toronto in 1939. So the way the game is now, it’s much more defensive. Still, people filled three blocks of Broadway, even with Nashville opening up a downtown amphitheater for fans to watch.