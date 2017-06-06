President takes travel ban battle to US Supreme Court — and Twitter

“Its kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”, Katyal tweeted. “He cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country”. “Sad.” Conway wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, he started at 6:25 a.m.to comprehensively undermine his own legal team in its quest to win Supreme Court approval for a travel ban targeting Muslims. The revised ban has also been blocked by the courts.

A ban on entry to American soil based on religion, as a ban on the countries involved would be de facto Muslim, would be unconstitutional on the grounds of religious discrimination. Trump said in a series of bewildering early morning tweets that took at shot at his own minions.

“The courts have ruled, and the courts said this abused the executive powers”.

While the travel ban remains on hold, the administration is pressing ahead with efforts to improve screening of would-be travelers, including a review of their social media habits.

“It’s not a travel ban“, White House press secretary Sean Spicer insisted in January.

Then on Monday, Trump doubled down, saying Khan had to “think fast” on his initial statement.

“We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he tweeted over the weekend. The unconstitutional laws that he tried to put into effect wouldn’t have done anything more than current USA vetting processes in inhibiting these men from coming to America.

The inconsistency put White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders in a delicate spot Monday afternoon as questions streamed in about why Trump was contradicting his aides. Lower courts have blocked the order every step of the way, leading to last week’s appeal by the Justice Department to the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to go into effect and to delay legal arguments until later on.

What rational head of state attacks the mayor of a city that has just been hit by terrorists?

The second-guessing about Trump’s Twitter strategy extended to the husband of one Trump’s senior advisers.

“We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas”, Trump said at the time.

Trump is urging the Justice Department to seek a more hardline version.

Josh Blackman, a law professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, called Trump “the worst client” for the solicitor general.

Trump has the authority to order the Justice Department to pursue a different strategy.

A request for comment did not immediately get a response from the White House, while the DOJ declined to give any reaction.

The March directive narrowed the scope of the original order, which was hastily unveiled during Trump’s first week in office.

The administration is defending a new order created to pass judicial muster, though courts have repeatedly rejected it.

You know, because of Donald Trump’s irrational anger about what’s happening in the world, he is going to screw himself, and his followers, the people who wanted to see this, out of the only real accomplishment this man has made.