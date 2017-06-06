Kislyak facilitated Kushner’s meeting with Gorkov, who has not been known to act in a diplomatic capacity for Putin.

With all eyes on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner amid allegations that he attempted to establish an unorthodox back-channel with Russians during the presidential transition, a Wall Street Journal report reveals just how many eggs Kushner has in his basket. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

Kushner’s lawyer, Jamie Gorelick said a few days ago in a statement, “Mr”.

In mid-December, Kushner met with Russian banker, Sergey Gorkov, who is an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Other White House officials have come to Kushner’s defense as well, including national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who said he was “not concerned” by the reports, and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, who said Sunday that “any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing”.

Former US national security officials have suggested that such a line of communication would be out of the norm.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said on ABC News’ “This Week”.

“Mr. Kushner has consistently said that he will share what he knows about these meetings, and the details pertaining to, which were previously reported in March”, she added.

"In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person", Trump told the New York Times.

Gorkov is the head of Vnesheconombank, a state-owned Russian entity that is the subject of US government sanctions.

Kushner reportedly asked about using Russian diplomatic facilities for the communications to shield the talks from United States surveillance during a meeting at Trump Tower in December before Trump took office.

“I do think there ought to be a review of his security clearance to find out whether he was truthful, whether he was candid”, Schiff said. “In these meetings, Mr. Kushner worked to build relationships that would help advance the president’s foreign policy goals”.