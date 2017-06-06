President Trump Honors Fallen Service Members

In his memorial day speech, President Trump singled out three men who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan: Christopher Horton, Andrew Byers and Robert Kelly, the son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

In one of the annual rites of every presidency, Trump traveled the short distance over the Potomac River to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to honor the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who were killed in service to their country.

“And while we can not know the extent of your pain, what we do know is that our gratitude to them and to you is boundless and undying”, Trump said of America’s Gold Star families. “But they were all angels sent to us by God and they all share one title in common and that is the title of hero, real heroes”.

Byers was on his third combat tour and, Trump said, ran through smoke and a hail of bullets to rescue an Afghan soldier when he was killed. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment, and his son-in-law Jake is a wounded warrior.

Secretary Kelly himself made headlines this weekend, downplaying the significance of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner looking to open a backchannel line of communication with Russian Federation during the transition.

The president hailed Bob Dole, the former senator who suffered lifelong injuries in World War II and attended Monday’s ceremony.

“We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind”, Trump said. “They died in war so that we could live in peace”, Trump said, according to the New York Daily News. “Special, special people”, he said.

Christian, wearing a mini Marine uniform, traveled with his mother Brittany to Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day and got a high five from President Trump. It included a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps to honor those who died in the military.

The president then climbed the steps above the tomb to the cemetery’s marble amphitheater, where he delivered his address.

The remarks of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman James Dunford, who stood with the president, were also appropriately distinguished and moving.

After the ceremony, the president visited with families in Section 60 of the cemetery, where most of those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

“I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free”.

Moments later, Trump stopped for a young man who wanted to snap a picture of himself with the president.