President Trump not expected to try to block Comey testimony, aides say

Since Trump fired him, however, “he doesn’t have that authority or power over James Comey anymore”.

Experts say that if the White House is determined to shut down Comey, lawyers could escalate the issue to a federal district court and try to obtain a court order blocking him from testifying, but such a move would be unprecedented and not a guaranteed recipe for success.

“The president will make that decision”, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday when asked if Trump would try to block Comey’s testimony. Senators are expected to grill Comey-in both an open and a closed panel-on certain conversations with Trump or his aides, including one in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russian Federation and Turkey.

Former FBI Director James Comey is due to testify this week in Washington.

Comey is expected to testify about his own conversations with the president, including one in which Trump allegedly asked him to dial back the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation. A White House official later confirmed to Bloomberg that the Trump administration was reviewing the matter. Was it because Trump must have known his version was not the truth and wanted to launch a pre-emptive strike against Comey before Comey could respond. He will probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

As Comey’s open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee looms closer, the Trump administration has sent mixed signals over whether it’s looking into the possibility of invoking executive privilege to prevent Comey from disclosing the content of his conversations with Trump. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice. In addition, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate whether Trump campaign aides illegally colluded with Russian Federation. Comey is expected to tell lawmakers on Thursday about his private conversations with Trump.

Please explain how a potential target of an FBI investigation can ask the very person in charge of that investigation to dinner, and then ask if he is a target? And ask for a loyalty pledge to boot? And then fire him?

How would Trump invoke the privilege to block Comey’s testimony?

The House Democrats said Americans would view any White House decision to block Comey “as additional evidence of obstruction of justice”.

“We need to hear directly from Mr. Comey on these important issues”, Collins told “Face the Nation“. There is only one reason I can think of – Trump lied.

Comey is also likely to be asked by lawmakers about Trump’s assertion that the former FBI chief told him three times that he was not under investigation as part of the federal probe into his campaign’s possible Russian Federation ties.

The developments come shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked USA investigators Friday, questioning whatever proof may exist that his government was behind the US election hacks.

Comey plans to testify that Trump asked him to shut down an investigation of fired national security advisor Flynn. I – I understand people’s curiosity about our work and intense interest in it, and as Mr. King said, oftentimes, speculation about it.

“I’m confident that Comey and Mueller have agreed on some strict parameters so that Comey doesn’t compromise the investigation, though Comey would have been unlikely to discuss details of the investigation anyway”, said Matthew Waxman, a Columbia Law professor and adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.