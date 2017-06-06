President Trump outlines privatizing air traffic control

Many FAA workers may move to a nonprofit organization.

The Trump administration wants to turn over control of the nation’s skies to private business.

President Donald Trump is likely to announce a proposal to privatize the nation’s air traffic control (ATC) system Monday, kicking off what the White House is calling “Infrastructure Week”.

Trump’s plan is the first in a week-long series of announcements expected from the White House this week concerning modernizing and investing in the nation’s roads, bridges, ports and other public infrastructure. The FAA predicts complete conversion to NextGen will require upwards of $37 billion, a fee that will be shared by the federal government, airports and the aviation industry.

Monday’s announcement was the first to come during a week in which the administration hopes to focus on policy changes they say will improve United States roads, bridges and airports.

He also criticized the previous administration for spending $7 billion to try to upgrade the system, a move he called a “failure” and “a total waste of money”.

“Today we’re proposing to take American air travel into the future – finally, finally”, he said, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Calvin Scovel, the Transportation Department’s inspector general and a frequent NextGen critic, recently told the House transportation committee that even though the program hasn’t met expectations, it’s not broken.

The proposal to privatize air traffic management comes as the FAA and NASA are studying how drones will fit safely into the national airspace. Separation of the the system is meant to speed up modernization efforts to update the ATC system. Industry stakeholders hope that the reforms will expedite modernization efforts. That plan, which is to be introduced Monday at the White House and is the subject of a major speech in the Midwest two days later, will be Trump’s first concrete explanation of how he intends to fulfill a campaign promise to lead $1 trillion in USA infrastructure projects.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Trump was recycling “a exhausted Republican plan that both sides of the aisle have rejected” and would “hand control of one of our nation’s most important public assets to special interests and the big airlines”.

“But after billions and billions of tax dollars spent, and the many years of delays, we’re still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiquated, disgusting system that doesn’t work”, Trump told an audience assembled in the East Room of the White House.

“All of those elements line up very nicely with the president’s view” of how to run government, Gribbin said.

The air traffic controllers’ union is generally supportive of the proposal, as it sees the current FAA air traffic control system as somewhat inefficient.

Creating the impression of a bill signing, Trump was surrounded by the lawmakers after his remarks as he signed a decision memo and a letter to Congress outlining his principles for the air traffic control plan.

Trump says the overhaul would improve customer service by reducing costs, wait times and technology. It also says privatizing air traffic control amounts to “handing the airlines (for free) control over a core public asset, and providing them almost unbridled power to extract new fees and increased taxes from passengers”.

The proposal is opposed by private-plane groups, who say they don’t want to pay a user fee for flying.

Privatization of air traffic control is an idea long supported by most of the commercial airlines.

There are also concerns about whether the air traffic system would suffer during the transition.

The Alliance for Aviation Across America, a nonprofit association of businesses, small airports and elected officials, denounced Trump’s plan.

On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Cincinnati to talk about improvements to the 12,000 miles (19,300 km) of inland waterways, dams, locks and ports critical for shipping farm products.

Cohn said governors and mayors are scheduled meet with Trump at the White House on Thursday for a listening session focused on the efficient use of tax dollars for infrastructure projects.