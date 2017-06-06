The U.S. Justice Department should not have “watered down” the ban on travel to America from seven Muslim majority countries in an attempt to win judicial approval for the controversial executive order, President Donald Trump said on Monday, publicly disowning the position taken by his own administration.

Here’s the potential problem: By suggesting his new order is a “watered down” version of the original, Trump is contradicting the Justice Department’s argument that the revised order is different from the first.

Popular Video This young teenage singer was shocked when Keith Urban invited her on stage at his concert.

Last week, Trump clarified his intent to appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the lower courts blockage of the revised ban, issued in March. But the Supreme Court could ask for supplemental briefing as to whether these statements could be used, or the plaintiff’s lawyers could file a motion to include them, which Yale-Loehr thinks would be likely.

In an appearance on NBC’s Today Show, Conway said people should pay attention to what the president is doing, saying people in England had tried to inform authorities about the terrorists before the attacks happened. Critics have assailed the ban as discriminatory and his reasoning for it as flawed.

The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent characterized the tweetstorm as “unhinged” and said the president “may have given opponents of his immigration ban more ammunition against it in court”.

But after its implementation led to chaos at U.S. airports and a series of legal challenges, his administration pulled the policy and he later signed a revised executive order.

On Monday morning, Trump continued to press the “travel ban” issue in a new series of Twitter postings, unambiguously declaring his executive order a “travel ban”. The court held that “when the Executive exercises [its] power negatively on the basis of a facially legitimate and bona fide reason, the courts will neither look behind the exercise of that discretion, nor test it by balancing its justification against the First Amendment interests of those who seek personal communication with the applicant”.

At times, Trump’s administration has insisted the executive order is not a “travel ban”. But experts have said that since the attacks of September 11, 2001, no one has been killed in the United States in a terrorist attack by anyone who emigrated from or whose parents emigrated from any of those countries. They also note the government had not ask the Supreme Court to intervene earlier, when lower courts denied emergency applications seeking to lift the injunctions against the travel curbs.

Later Monday evening, Trump reiterated his stance, putting the words travel ban in all caps.

“Its kinda odd to have the defendant in HawaiivTrump acting as our co-counsel.We don’t need the help but will take it!”

Trump has presented the measure, which seeks to halt entry to the United States for 90 days for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and bar refugees for four months, as essential to prevent attacks in the United States. And they may also recoil at any attempt to throw Wall – who has appeared frequently before the Court and is a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, under the bus.

All of them are Muslim countries, and President Trump’s insistence to ban people coming from those countries have been roundly condemned by most Americans especially the liberals in Hollywood, the Democrats and the left-wing civil rights groups. Last week, Reuters reported that some visa applicants worldwide may be asked to provide social media information covering the past five years.