President Trump Won’t Try To Stop James Comey’s Senate Testimony

Comey’s testimony Thursday is a cinch to damage Trump and the White House, potentially seriously depending upon what he reveals, but trying to stop him by asserting the privilege would have made a bad situation worse.

US President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege to block former FBI Director James Comey’s scheduled testimony before Congress this week, the White House has said.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president’s power to invoke privilege is “well-established”.

Comey’s sacking came as the Federal Bureau of Investigation probes possible collusion between the president’s election campaign team and Russian Federation – which U.S. intelligence believes hoped to tilt the election in the Republican’s favor.

Comey will be questioned about his conversations with President Donald Trump and the FBI’s investigation of possible Trump campaign connections to Russian Federation.

Trump fired Flynn in February after he had held the key White House post for just 24 days, when routine US eavesdropping showed Flynn had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Moscow’s ambassador to Washington in the weeks before Trump assumed power in late January.

Comey’s testimony will be the first public remarks since he was summarily fired by Trump in early May, and represent a moment of great peril for this already embattled president. On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican and a member of the intelligence committee, said the president would be “better served by getting all this information out”.

“Sooner rather than later, let’s find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion”, Mr Blunt told Fox News.

Mueller, also a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, was named last month as special counsel by the US Justice Department to investigate Russian meddling in the presidential election. Flynn resigned in February after he admitted to misleading Vice President Mike Pence about conversations Flynn had with the Russian ambassador.

The memorandums reportedly document the president’s efforts to get the FBI to ease the investigation’s focus on former national security advisor Michael Flynn.