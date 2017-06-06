Priyanka Chopra to miss ‘Baywatch’ preview

It is set to release in the USA on May 25.

A screening of Baywatch in NY. Most critics have panned the film left, right and centre.

Johnson and Efron topline a strong supporting Baywatch cast, including stunning swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, comedian Jon Bass, Billions actress Ilfenesh Hadera, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, True Detective actress Alexandra Daddario, and upcoming Aquaman villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen. But thanks to the presence of Priyanka Chopra, who was also promoting the film here in India, Bollywood fanatics are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Matt Goldberg from Collider couldn’t have said it better, describing PC as a real standout in ‘Baywatch‘. Now it seems that only the latter will be a part of the screening since the actress won’t be able to come to Mumbai just for a day.

Although Johnson spent a good portion of his career as a wrestler wearing Speedos, he admitted that with crowds and paparazzi both watching during the film shoots, he felt self-conscious of his body. “Despite being incredibly talented, Chopra is clinically underused, the script offering her nothing to work with”, his review read.

There will be a new character, Victoria, who is Baywatch’s villian – and is played by Priyanka Chopra. “None of them are given much of anything to do, either”, wrote IGN’s Gav Murphy. “We needed a talented actress who commands respect and radiates sultry sexiness, and Priyanka nailed it”. Some even called her the only saving grace of the movie. “What is the big deal about such shots?” revealed Pahlaj.

Playing the couture loving, badass, Victoria Leeds, who enjoys the high life and her high heels, Johnson knew he found the flawless villain in Priyanka Chopra. As the date of release approaches that of 2nd June, the CBFC has now advised 5 cuts – 1 visual and 4 verbal – for Baywatch to have a smooth release in India.