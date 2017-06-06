Priyanka finds Michael Kors ‘an absolute gentleman’

After her first Hollywood film, Baywatch, hit the silver screens recently, Priyanka Chopra seems to have become a force to reckon with on worldwide red carpets.

Get a close of up of Chopra with Kors on the red carpet below!

Priyanka Chopra attended the coveted CFDA Fashion Awards last night in NY and just like every time her look will make everyone go insane.

Last night, the actress was all dressed up for a coveted fashion event in NY, the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, in a Michael Kors creation, and you will not be able to handle how hot this dress made her look!

Priyanka is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and sandals.

The dress also bore a slightly flared hem and Priyanka delighted us by twirling!

Ditching those opulent or crisp gowns for a form fitted sequined dress, Priyanka again nailed the red carpet style game with her unconventional choice, keeping the makeup game to the point, courtesy fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich and makeup by Yumi Mori and hairdo by Lacy Redway. Priyanka Chopra aces the red carpet style yet again and clinches a ideal 4.5 score!

From Oscars to Emmy Awards, Priyanka has always experimented with her fashion leaving the audience in awe.

The CFDA Fashion Awards were held in the New York City and guess who PeeCee met there?