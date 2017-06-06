Prognosis poor for GOP health care plan

He said there is still no consensus on the bill. Twenty Republicans didn’t support the legislation. After the release of the CBO report, several Republican senators said they could not support the House bill.

The ACA greatly expanded access to health insurance by permitting states to cover more residents through Medicaid, an insurance program funded jointly by the federal government and states that covers low-income people and those in need, including children and people with disabilities.

Collectively, the AHCA and the Trump’s budget proposal would cut Medicaid funding by 47 percent over the next 10 years.

The bill is called the American Health Care Act and it would fulfill a long-running Republican goal – repealing and replacing much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

A group of 13 Republican senators led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are expected to draft their own version of the health care bill in the coming months. The Congressional Budget Office announced yesterday Wednesday that 23 million people would lose insurance under the proposed health care bill and that premiums for seriously ill people would rise. Below is a brief summary of some of the key portions of the CBO’s analysis of the AHCA.

Based on projected premiums for single policyholders under the AHCA (before any tax credits were applied), compared those with the premiums projected under the ACA for policies purchased in the individual market, the AHCA, as passed by the House, would tend to increase such premiums before 2020 (as compared to the ACA) by an average of about 20 percent in 2018 and 5 percent in 2019.

According to the Wisconsin Council, even if it is not enacted, actions taken by Congress and President Trump imperil the subsidized marketplace insurance, which is particularly important in Wisconsin’s more rural counties, according to the Wisconsin report. The savings would largely come from Medicaid and subsidies from the Affordable Care Act. The Senate Republicans have argued that the new health care bill will protect more Americans, so the coverage losses are not a good sign. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in a prepared statement.

The Washington Post explains what would happen to states that roll back protections on preexisting conditions and waive requirements for essential health benefits.

Despite GOP promises that the bill will cut costs for Americans, the CBO’s analysis determined that for people with pre-existing conditions or those in “high risk” pools, premiums may increase to exorbitant prices.

Trump said in early May that his health care plan “guarantees” coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.