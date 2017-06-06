Protesting against ‘atrocities’ faced by medical fraternity: IMA

Summary: DEHRADUN: Extending solidarity with the doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who have given a call to organise “Chalo Delhi“, 1,700 registered doctors from Uttarakhand will observe a pen-down strike from 9am to 1 pm on June 6. According to media reports, hospitals like Apollo and Max have cancelled OPD appointments scheduled for today.

The association is organizing “Dilli Chalo Movement” today in which more than one lakh doctors from across the country from all states will be connecting together digitally and physically.

Nearly close to 100 doctors from the State are participating in a rally from Rajghat to Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, as part of “Dilli Chalo” protest given by IMA, New Delhi.

The barring emergency services, and all the outpatient services in various hospitals will be closed today, said the IMA, Telangana chapter. Empowering MBBS graduates, fair conduction of NEET exam, central anti-quackery law, and reimbursement of emergency services for the private sector are some of the demands kept forth by the doctors.

The movement aims to address demands of the medical fraternity, which include a stringent Central Act against violence, single-window accountability with no criminal charges on doctors without intent to harm a patient and single-window registration of doctors and medical establishments, Sinha said.

“Feeling that enough is enough.the IMA has given this clarion call, Dilli Chalo”, K K Aggarwal, national president of the IMA, said.