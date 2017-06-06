Public opposes Trump’s withdrawal from Paris deal by 2:1 margin

It would also help fulfil the Paris agreement reporting requirements so the world could track the US’s progress. As of Sunday, 10 states had signed on, including two-Massachusetts and Vermont-with Republican governors.

The accord “would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty…”, Mr. Trump, who had campaigned in the 2016 election promising to pull out from it, said.

In recent days governors and almost 200 mayors – from small towns to megacities – have vowed to collectively reduce USA greenhouse gas emissions and adopt clean energy technologies.

Putin, on the other hand, said that he would not judge Trump’s decision.

President Donald Trump announces that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, urged the world to work with Mr Trump on the climate issue.

“If our national government isn’t willing to lead in this area”, Scott said, “the states are prepared to step up”.

Michael Bloomberg is pledging to fill a funding gap created by President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, offering up to $15 million to support the United Nations agency that helps countries implement the agreement. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to USA leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe also expressed interest in joining the new pact.

People can have opposing views about the value of participating in the Paris agreement, which is voluntary and has no binding targets or timelines for reducing industrial greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change.

“Do you believe climate change is a hoax still?” a reporter asked Trump on Wednesday.

Buildings in cities from Boston to Paris lit up in green that night to show support for the agreement and a commitment to battling climate change. What this means for the Carolinas, the environment, business and America’s position as a leader.

Trump however argued that the Paris deal puts the USA at a disadvantage, adding he would leave the door open for negotiating a better deal for United States businesses and workers.

“By the way, we should be grateful to President Trump“. He said he would consider re-entry if the USA could get a better deal.