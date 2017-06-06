Putin Denies Having Damaging Information on Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday rejected allegations that his country influenced last year’s US presidential election, saying such an act “wouldn’t make sense” and that he hadn’t seen “any direct proof of Russian interference” that would have aided the election of Donald Trump.

“They have been misled, and they aren’t analyzing the information in its entirety”, Putin told Kelly. For instance, Kelly asked about an episode first reported in The Washington Post, in which Jared Kushner – the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser – suggested setting up a secret back-channel communication with the Kremlin before Trump took office.

He also brought up the U.S.’ history of electoral interference before clarifying Russia saw no need to interfere in 2016, as well as repeatedly denied contact between Russian officials and Trump associates.

Putin also said he had no idea if the Russian ambassador to Washington had held contacts with the Trump campaign before the November election.

But the most notable thing about Putin this week, was when he admitted, on neither of above mentioned programs, for the very first time, that Russian citizens may have been involved in hacking the USA election. In his May 9 letter firing Comey, Trump said the former FBI director had informed him "on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation".

Intelligence experts have said Russian intelligence officials have a habit of trying to gather compromising information on influential foreigners when they visit. So far, it has been reported that he had undisclosed conversations with former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Kushner.

The interview was tense at times, with Putin calling Kelly’s questions a “load of nonsense”. And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know there was an American gentleman.

“It’s just that French journalists asked me about those hackers”.

According to TV Line, Vladimir Putin told Megyn Kelly that hundreds of representatives from American companies visited Russian Federation, adding “Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” “To moralize and to give us lessons on how to live?” he said. “You created a sensation out of nothing”.

An adviser to Trump’s campaign and prominent speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn was sacked less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration after claims he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US, during the presidential transition.

PUTIN: I don’t know about this proposal. “Do you think that I have time to talk to our ambassadors every day?” “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”. “We didn’t have any relationship at all”.

“Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions?”