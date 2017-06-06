Putin denies U.S. election meddling, says he barely met Mike Flynn

Putin’s remarks came during an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly.

“You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn“, Putin told Kelly in the interview, noting that he met her just one day prior to their interview. In no uncertain terms, Putin dismissed the entire Trump-Russia narrative as empty sensationalism. The former Fox News anchor recently joined NBC. Putin, a former KGB agent, has been painted as the puppet master behind the challenge on November’s voting.

Kelly asked the Russian leader if he “had anything damaging on our president” during an interview that aired on Kelly’s Sunday show. “They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russian Federation”.

PUTIN: I don’t know about this proposal. The day before the interviews, “he and I had spent a good hour together, along with Prime Minister Modi of India, and exchanged all sorts of information about ourselves, our families“, she said. Putin said such a request would have been reported to him.

“For me, this is just awesome. And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current (US) president”, Putin said.

Putin’s comments on Flynn came days before former FBI Director James Comey, fired by Trump in May, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn and Putin can be seen in the center here at an event celebrating Russian state media company RT.

Despite this, Putin claims he didn’t recognize Flynn and barely got to know him that evening.

“Hackers can be anywhere”, Putin told Kelly.

“This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn. Do you even understand what you’re asking or not?”

Flynn was sacked by Trump in February after less than a month on the job following claims he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the US, during the transition period. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea. “Are you all – have you all lost your senses over there?”

Intelligence experts have said Russian intelligence officials have a habit of trying to gather compromising information on influential foreigners when they visit.

‘One of the things I learned was that Putin has no respect for the United States leadership.

NBC News has reported that Flynn is considered a formal “subject” of the Russian Federation probe, which includes a deep look at his business interests, though no evidence has surfaced into the current public sphere that links him to the election meddling effort and his lawyers say he did nothing wrong. “Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions?” he said.

Trump has also pushed back against the dossier, saying claims of it were generated by “sick people”.

United States intelligence agencies concluded in January that Moscow tried to tilt the election campaign inTrump’s favour, including by hacking into the emails of senior Democrats, a charge the Kremlin denies.

It does not sound like justification.