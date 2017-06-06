Putin denies United States election meddling, says he barely met Mike Flynn

The interview was broadcast on the premiere of a new NBC show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“.

Before the other stories – one was about a drug company whistle-blower while the other focused on the plight of African elephants – Kelly began the hour with her highly publicized interview with Putin.

“Well this just another load of nonsense”, he said. “You people are so creative over there, good job”. But the interview produced little that was new. When Kelly asked him about allegations of Russian involvement in the campaign, he replied with a conspiracy theory about the death of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Senior United States intelligence officials have also told NBC News that they believe Putin was personally involved in the alleged meddling and that he personally directed how hacked material was used to try to damage the Democrats. “He used to be in the security services”, Putin said.

Putin said he had no knowledge of any meetings between his ambassador and Kushner saying “Had there been anything significant, he would have reported it to the minister”.

Putin said he didn’t know anything about Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner attempting to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

PUTIN: I don’t know about this proposal.

“I want to ask those individuals directly, ‘Did they have that kind of pressure?'” Warner said, referring to Coats and Rogers. “Yes, he visited Moscow in his day”, Putin said.

“For me, this is just wonderful”. You create a sensation out of nothing and out of this sensation, you turn it into a weapon of war against the current president.

In his letter firing Comey, Trump said the former FBI director had informed him “on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation”. The two were photographed sitting together at a 2015 dinner in Moscow in honor of state broadcaster RT, which Flynn later failed to disclose had put him on its payroll. When it comes to Flynn, however, Putin admitted that he sat with the American at an event but only had the most inconsequential of conversations with him. “But when he and I talked I saw that he, too, started having doubts”, he said. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn”. “Do you even understand what you’re asking or not?”

And Putin denied that Russian Federation had any information on Trump to influence him. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea. “Have you all lost your sense over there?”

“Listen, his boss is the Minister of Foreign Affairs”, he said. One of the things I learned was that Putin has no respect for the United States leadership.

Putin was asked about reports of long-standing corruption and repression of dissent in Russian Federation. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”.

Putin was interviewed in St Petersburg, Russia, on the sidelines of an economic forum.

Flynn is now a subject of an ongoing Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russian meddling in the USA election, and whether there were inappropriate ties between Trump’s associates and the Russian government.