Putin: ‘It wouldn’t make sense for us to interfere’ in U.S. election

“Why do you feel you have the right to ask us these kinds of questions? This is nonsense. Do you understand what you are asking me or not?”

He said there was no need for Moscow to interfere in the presidential election, as has been alleged by multiple us intelligence agencies.

“This is just another load of nonsense”.

“Where would we get this information?” An oft-published photo of him sitting next to Putin at a gala dinner seems to hint he had close relations.

In the preview, the Kremlin chief was asked about the nature of his relationship with the retired US Army general who is the subject of several investigations at home.

Flynn is one of a number of current and former Trump associates at the center of investigations into whether anyone close to the president helped Russian Federation interfere in the USA election, and whether any crimes were committed.

Putin also said that he barely interacted with Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, during a dinner in Moscow in 2015 when the pair were seated together.

The Russian leader was angered when Kelly asked him about alleged meeting his ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with members of the Trump transition team, including setting up a back channel for communications with Jared Kushner.

“It was like two different men: Off-camera and privately he towards me was warm, extremely polite … was very personable one-one-one”, she said. “Because if there had been something meaningful, he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me”. “There weren’t even any reports”.

“There’s nothing to even talk about”, he told Kelly via an incredulous sounding interpreter.

“It’s just that French journalists asked me about those hackers. You created a sensation out of nothing, and. you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president”.

Putin, however, accused the United States of interfering in foreign elections.

‘Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes.

The contacts Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after United States intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election. Law enforcement agencies and special services of the United States have dismantled it. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly.

Senator Mark Warner, when answering a question about the “Russian trace” in American elections, answered: “The area that we’re looking into as well. there’s a lot of smoke and we don’t know if there’s going to be anything there”, Warner told CNN. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee.