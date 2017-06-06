Kelly’s first big “get” for the program – a one-on-one interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin – had been widely hyped by NBC News as a reinvention of sorts for the often-controversial news show host, who left Fox abruptly in January after it was revealed that she was one of several current and former Fox News employees alleging sexual harassment from former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense”, Putin said. “Thank God, they were smart enough not to do that after we released information about it”, he said.

Observers also noted that the NBC anchor did not press Putin on matters beyond his involvement in the 2016 election, and did not adequately question him on his human rights record.

The interview with Putin – conducted last week during an economic forum in St. Petersburg – was the opening segment in the debut episode of “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly“.

Mr Putin scoffed at the United States focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job.

Mr Flynn’s ties to Moscow are under scrutiny in the United States amid allegations of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. “You and I met yesterday evening”.

CNBC, NBC’s sister station, did not send out fake news, linking to the same story after tweeting, “Russia’s Putin denies having compromising information on Trump”.

Putin commented on individual meetings of Trump team members with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, as well as the fact that he himself sat at a table with Michael Flynn in 2015, who became an adviser to the US president for national security in 2017 and soon left this post because of accusations of hiding contacts with Russian representatives.

Mr Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the United States, could shift the blame for hacking on to Russian Federation.

After all, why would anyone think a man who spent years as a KGB foreign intelligence officer might gather information on powerful foreign business leaders when they are in his backyard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia meddled in the USA presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.

Putin reportedly said he had personally reviewed the USA intelligence reports containing the allegations against Russian Federation for hacking the election, and he found no meaningful evidence in them.

Putin once again denied any involvement in the USA election during his interview with Kelly, instead floating the idea that the hackers were American.

“I want to say that Russian Federation is developing along a democratic path, this is without question so”.

“I don’t think so at all”, Putin said.

Putin denied Russian Federation influenced the election, saying “we don’t even have to do that”. There was a time when he came to Russian Federation … but I never met him.

Putin’s comments come days before former FBI Director James Comey is due to testify before Congress. “A child” could have hacked the election, he said.

He said it is likely that those hackers were from the US and might have shifted the blame toward Russian Federation.

But he also suggested that Russian Federation would be justified if it did decide to hack the USA – because it constantly interferes with other nations. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”, he added. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation.