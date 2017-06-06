Putin says claims he has compromising info on Trump are ‘nonsense’

He also had an equally feisty reaction when asked if he had a dossier of information on Trump that he was using to blackmail the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview broadcast Sunday criticized the United States for what he termed “moralizing” as he denied Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

President Putin explained that "hackers can be anywhere" and even went so far as to suggest it could have taken place within the United States.

Putin said he does not have a “special relationship” with the USA president, whose team is under investigation for possible links to Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period.

Many even thought that there was no point in scheduling an interview with Putin as it was a common knowledge that he would look to deny every allegation that has been stated against his country. The U.S. intelligence agencies who say Moscow was involved “have been misled”, Putin said.

Russian Federation is ready to listen to comments that are constructive with the goal of establishing a relationship “but we will absolutely not accept when these sorts of things are used as an instrument of political conflict”, he said.

Flynn, too, has denied any deep relationship with Putin, telling the Washington Post past year their entire relationship was “just introduction”.

During one part of the interview Putin asked those watching “does someone have a pill” to help Kelly with her “hysteria”.

Former CIA director John Brennan said last month he had noticed contacts between Trump’s campaign associates and Russian Federation during the 2016 election and grew concerned Moscow had sought to lure Americans down “a treasonous path”.

Putin ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in US elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat. I just greeted him and sat down next to him. And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president. “IP addresses? They can be invented, you know?” “You people over there … good job”.

What’s up with Putin sitting next to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during an event for the Russian outlet RT?

‘I made my speech.

“Therefore, if we were to discuss some kind of political and social justice, then probably that electoral legislation needs to be changed and bring a situation where the head of state would be elected by direct secret ballot and so there will be direct tabulation of votes that can be easily monitored”, he said. And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know there was an American gentleman. He used to be in the intelligence services.’ That’s it.

“It doesn’t sound like a justification”, Putin said. “And I got up and left”, Putin told Kelly.Putin, however, accused the United States of interfering in foreign elections. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Mr Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation.

As for claims of Russian Federation hacking into the 2016 US Presidential election, President Putin maintained US intelligence agencies and congressional committees looking into the matter have been “misled”.