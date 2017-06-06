“I want everybody to know that”.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. It’s become a centerpiece of the questions swirling around Trump and his campaign and possible ties to Russian Federation.

Comey associates have alleged that Trump asked the FBI director if he could drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his Russian contacts.

And, no, the Russian government did not have any role in trying to influence the US presidential election.

USA intelligence agencies have concluded that Putin ordered the disruption of the election.

He is among those close to the Trump campaign now being investigated for ties to Russian Federation.

Mr Putin stated that it really did not matter to him whether Donald Trump was president because, “the main political direction (of the United States) does not change”.

Putin told NBC interviewer Megyn Kelly that the dinner where the two met was routine.

Putin, in the interview with journalist Megyn Kelly in St. Petersburg, said: “I don’t know about this proposal”.

“Had there been anything significant he would have reported it to the minister”.

Many even thought that there was no point in scheduling an interview with Putin as it was a common knowledge that he would look to deny every allegation that has been stated against his country.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said the hacking accusations were no more than “harmful gossip”, and any evidence cited by USA intelligence could easily have been faked.

In the picture, which has been widely circulated in the American media, President Putin is seen sitting at a table during a dinner celebrating 10 years of RT, next to the man who served as adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. Right now, I think we have representatives from a hundred American companies that have come to Russian Federation.

But he also suggested that Russian Federation would be justified if it did decide to hack the United States – because it constantly interferes with other nations. And I got up and left.

“And then afterwards I was told, “You know there was an American gentleman, he was involved in some things”. He used to be in the intelligence services.’ That’s it.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of ME, also a member of the committee, said she had several questions for Comey in light of various public statements about the ongoing FBI probe, including Trump’s claim that the FBI director had said that Trump was not the subject of an investigation.

“What fingerprints – hoof prints, horn prints?” the Russian president dismissively asked.

Putin even suggested that former President Barack Obama “started having doubts” when they spoke about it.

But unlike her nice-nice interview with Trump during a prime-time special for Fox during the election, here she pushed Putin until he got testy.

“In addition to it, Putin voiced his profound conviction that “(…) no interference from the outside, in any country, even a small one, let alone in such a vast and great power as the United States, can influence the final outcome of the elections”. “Even if we wanted to, it wouldn’t make any sense for us to interfere”, Putin said. Airing this evening, it will include a sit down interview with none other than Russian President and former KGB tough guy Vladimir Putin. “Yes, he visited Moscow in his day”, Putin said.