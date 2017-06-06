The interview aired as intelligence committees in both the House and Senate investigate alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.

But during the interview broadcast by NBC News’ Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, the Russian leader played down his contacts with the American general.

Comey probably will be asked about conversations he had with Trump concerning Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Outside of the Putin interview, Kelly introduced stories from other NBC News correspondents, including an investigation from McFadden alleging that a pharmaceutical company used fraudulent tactics to encourage the over prescription of an expensive pain killer which endangered patients while enriching the corporation.

In the interview, Putin claimed that “a child” could have hacked the US election and also alleged Russian Federation may have been framed.

During his interview, Vladimir Putin also pointed out the US had a history of interfering in elections of nearly every country in the world.

“Put your finger anywhere on the map of the world, and you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in political processes”.

In the clip, Kelly asks Putin about Russia’s purported attempts to influence the 2016 election. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”. “But, I repeat, we don’t even have to do that”.

The Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik said NBC might “finally have a winning newsmagazine”, saying the program “sharply focused in content and storytelling on women at a time of cultural change in terms of gender and power”.

It was hard to find positive comments on Twitter about Kelly’s interview with Putin. Asked whether all 17 USA intelligence agencies that concluded Russian Federation interfered with the election are lying, he said: “They have been misled”. “What fingerprints or hoof-prints or horn-prints, what are you talking about?” he asked.

“There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States Intelligence services”, Putin said.

He accused the United States media of sensationalizing information and using it as a “weapon of war” against Trump. “We didn’t have any relationship at all”.

The idea of a damaging Russian file on Trump “is just another piece of nonsense”, Putin said. And then afterwards I was told, ‘You know, there was an American gentleman, he was involved in some things.President Putin said “no proposal like that came to me” involving Mr. Kushner and that it would have been reported to him if there had been “anything significant”.

The well-known spin master then attempted to turn the tables.

Having reiterated that the classified intelligence agencies’ reports on Moscow’s alleged meddling in the United States presidential election contain no “direct proof”, Putin said that officials in the U.S. “have been misled and they are not analyzing the information in its entirety”.

Without a detailed – and highly untelegenic – discussion on details linking the hacking to Russian cyberespionage teams, it was tough for Kelly to challenge Putin’s assertions that Russian involvement could be faked.