Qatar Airways suspends flights to UAE, Egypt, Bahrain

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday urged Qatar and neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that have severed diplomatic ties with it to engage in dialogue to resolve their dispute. Saudi Arabia also said it would seal its land border with Qatar. It remains unclear how or if coalition members that have severed ties with Qatar will continue to participate in the operations out of that base.

India does not need to take sides in the recent conflict, as the dispute mostly relates to intra-GCC dynamics and geopolitics over Qatar’s support of Muslim Brotherhood and alleged support to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. Citizens from Qatar have also been banned from “even passing through the UAE“.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, emboldened by U.S. President Donald Trump’s new approach to the region, have seized the chance to isolate Qatar, analysts said on Monday.

“The maldives took the decision because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism”, the government of the tiny Indian Ocean archipelago nation said in a statement. Al-Jazeera news agency, which is based in Doha, Qatar’s capital, was forced to shut down its office in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell more than 7 percent.

With LNG markets in bearish mood and demand weak, the UAE could cope with Qatar suspending its two to three monthly LNG deliveries by calling on worldwide markets, but Dolphin piped flows are too large to fully replace. “It doesn’t have too many places to go when it comes to airspace or a land corridor”. Saudi Arabia said t would begin blocking all Qatari flights at midnight.

Soccer’s governing body Federation Internationale de Football Association said on Monday it was in “regular contact” with Qatar’s 2022 organizing committee but did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation. “We have taken all necessary precautions to ensure normal life”, the statement said. “One wonders how Centcom will be able straddle this divide among its main Arab partners in the Gulf while working to protect all of them”.

Despite its neighbors’ claims that it is conspiring with Iran, Qatar, one of the region’s wealthiest oil producers, backs groups in Yemen and Syria that are battling Iranian-backed proxies. The Saudi-Egyptian move coincided with two important developments in the region: 1- It took place right after a major $110 billion weapons deal between the USA and Saudi Arabia.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis vowed that the row wouldn’t affect the military effort but did acknowledge that it created diplomatic obstacles. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“After the Riyadh summit, you had everyone coming together to address common challenges and the first thing the Saudis and UAE do is pick a fight amongst themselves”, said Andrew Bowen, a Gulf expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing political tensions. PM Narendra Modi had paid a landmark official visit to Doha from 4-5 June 2016 when he was invited by HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with Iran.

More broadly, the fissures among Sunni majority countries cuts against efforts by the Trump administration for allies to put aside differences and focus on the threat of terrorism posed by the Islamic State and Iran.

Qatar has been criticised for supporting Islamist rebels in Syria, and in 2013, the Afghan Taliban opened a Doha office.

It essentially started off three days after President Trump was in Riyadh for a series of summits, including a summit between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC countries, the Gulf Cooperation Countries, which showed what Saudi Arabia had hoped would be GCC unity and its alliance with the United States against Iran.

The current and former US officials said they were unable to identify precisely what may have triggered the four countries’ coordinated decision to cut ties, which was later followed by Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups. However, it remains a key patron of the Islamic Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip.