Qatar chaotic as Arab powers cut ties, citing its support for terrorists

The Arab world’s biggest powers have cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran, reopening a festering wound two weeks after US President Donald Trump’s demand for Muslim states to fight terrorism.

The move follows criticism over Qatar’s support of what many Arab nations consider terrorist organizations.

With the Gulf states closing their airspace to flights from Qatar, Qatar Airways could face significant disruption on its services as flights look to find other routes around the region.

In addition to severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, the USA primary Arab allies also cut off land, air and sea links to and from one of the world’s richest countries that is set to host the biggest football event in five years, the World Cup 2022. “There’s got to be a place for us to meet the Taliban”.

The move to end ties bans citizens from Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, Libya and Yemen from travelling to Qatar, living there or passing through it, according to the Saudi government. Egypt gave the Qatari ambassador 48 hours to leave Cairo, while the Persian Gulf states gave Qatari citizens 14 days to leave their countries. Saudi Arabia said it also would shut its land border with Qatar, effectively cutting off the country from the rest of the Arabian Peninsula. AFP news agency said queues in one shop were 25 people deep. Some residents in Qatar began stockpiling food and supplies, an expatriate said.

It accused Doha of harbouring “terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to destabilise the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (IS) and Al-Qaeda”. There can be no doubt that Riyadh and Tehran both operate proxies in their conflicts, and that Doha plays a part in that primarily in the Iranian camp.

The Islamic republic has been anxious about the creation of an “Arab-NATO” as President Donald Trump seeks to unite Muslim countries against Tehran but the current Saudi-Qatar quarrel provides relief to Tehran, Ahmad Majidyar, a fellow with the Middle East Institute, a Washington-based think-tank, said in a Monday note. In the UAE, subsidiary satellite network beIn Sports went offline.

A new port, a medical zone, a metro project and eight stadiums were being planned for the 2022 World Cup.

In Sydney, Tillerson said he didn’t believe the diplomatic crisis would affect the war against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Nervousness over the situation left Qatar’s main share index more than 7% lower on Monday.

Airlines from numerous affected countries, including Bahrain’s Gulf Air, Etihad Airways and Emirates, say they plan to cancel flights to and from the Qatari capital Doha starting from Tuesday morning.

This situation presents several challenges, for both Qatar and the worldwide community.

Saudi authorities said the country’s airspace would be closed to Qatari planes.

The isolation of Qatar could also push the Arab nation into the hands of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Signs of an impending crisis emerged last month.