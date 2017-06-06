Qatar crisis: what you need to know

The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives subsequently also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

The only way for Qatar to resist Saudi diplomatic and economic pressure would be for the United States to intervene with its Saudi allies.

The crisis that erupted on Monday came only a few weeks after US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia to cement ties with Riyadh and called for Muslim countries to unite against extremism.

“One of its pitches (to secure the World Cup) was that Qatar is one of the most stable countries in the Middle East”, he told AFP. “It potentially creates openings for the pro-Iranian camp, at least in terms of public opinion within the Arab world – Arab nationalists will side with Qatar, Islamists will side with Qatar, some liberals will side with Qatar too”. But Egypt and the Gulf Arab states resent Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political enemy.

It has been nearly 48 hours that the passengers – said to be around 500 – have been stuck at the airport.

Oil giant Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups – some backed by regional arch-rival Iran – and broadcasting their ideology, an apparent reference to Qatar’s influential state-owned satellite channel Al Jazeera.

It’s unlikely that Saudi Arabia or other countries opposing Qatar can make such important decision without a signal from Washington.

“I believe Iran’s actions speak louder than anyone’s words”, Mattis said, “and they are going to incite the worldwide community in that region to try to block them”. “But what we have seen is a gradual escalation”.

Other PGCC stock markets also fell, with Dubai losing 0.8 percent and Saudi Arabia falling 0.2 percent.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

Trump and the cabal of generals who head his administration have repeatedly made clear that Washington has Iran in its cross-hairs; and, whilst serious differences persist within the United States political establishment over the Iran nuclear accord, the Democrats, no less than the Republicans, support America continuing to enforce sweeping economic sanctions against Tehran and threatening it with military action.

The decision to “halt all flights between Egypt and Qatar” would take effect from 0400 GMT on Tuesday and continue “until further notice”, the aviation ministry said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference in Australia, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Monday sought to downplay the impact of the diplomatic rift in the Middle East on the campaign against the Islamic State (IS).

The four countries began withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar as regional airlines announced they’d suspend service to its capital, Doha.

“The ball is now in Qatar’s court.the Gulf States and Egypt are waiting for Qatar’s reaction and the steps it should take to regain their trust”, Kamal said.

Tensions have always been simmering between Qatar and the five Arab nations, especially in recent weeks, after alleged comments by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in which he criticized the harsh rhetoric aimed at Iran by the Gulf states and the United States and asserted his support for Palestinian militant group Hamas and his ties with Israel.