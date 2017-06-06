Qatar foreign minister calls for dialogue as diplomatic storm strengthens around Doha

A growing number of countries, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are cutting diplomatic ties with the Arab country, amid allegations that it is supporting terrorist organizations.

The cut-off is a double-edged sword for the United States, which has a large military base in Qatar-a chess piece in evolving Middle East power shifts. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates. Hours later, Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government and the Maldives joined the initiative of turning one of the world’s richest countries into a pariah state.

Soccer’s governing body Federation Internationale de Football Association said on Monday it was in “regular contact” with Qatar’s 2022 organising committee, but did not comment directly on the diplomatic situation.

Ankara wants a peaceful solution to the diplomatic rift between five Arab states and Qatar, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Monday, Anadolu reported. The countries are also halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings.

“Pakistan has no intention of severing diplomatic relations with Qatar”, the Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman said.

The Gulf states ordered Qataris to leave within 14 days and banned their own citizens from travelling to the emirate.

The cartel recently agreed to limit production for another nine months, but a proxy fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia could make it hard to coordinate among their respective allies.

Qatar’s rivals have also faulted it for condoning fund-raising for militant Islamist groups fighting in Syria, although several of the other Sunni-led monarchies in the region have played similar roles. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera. The controversial move comes just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region and his demand for Muslim states to step up efforts to fight extremism and terrorism.

There were several worldwide reactions towards the decision of number of the Arabic and Islamic countries to sever relations with Qatar, taken on Monday, as per charges for Doha for supporting terrorists groups.

Apart from Jet Airways and IndiGo, national airline Air India also has flight services to Doha – the capital of Qatar.

“We are engaging with all of our partners.to find a way to reassemble some GCC unity to support regional security”, said another USA official, saying it was critical to “maintain the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology”.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to sort out their differences.

NPR’s David Welna, who is traveling with Tillerson and Mattis, notes that the rift among USA allies “comes just 10 days after President Trump addressed an anti-terrorism summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, and some see Trump’s siding there with Sunni monarchs and his rhetoric against Iran as having given a kind of green light to blackballing this Gulf nation”.