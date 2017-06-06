Qatar is a sovereign state and will never accept guardianship from anyone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Kuwait is trying to mediate a Gulf crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the outside world, Qatar’s foreign minister said early Tuesday.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, Qatar said.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader, said that the boycott of Qatar meant there was “a real chance” that OPEC solidarity surrounding its production cuts may fracture.

The diplomatic crisis is also the latest complication for the 2022 World Cup, which Qatar is preparing to host. Qatar is host to the largest US air base in the Middle East at Al Udeid, a staging ground for USA -led strikes on the Islamic State militant group that has seized parts of Syria and Iraq.

It’s the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the region since the 1991 Gulf War.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Now there are fears the shutting down of all land, sea and air links will trigger supply shortages to Qatar – a nation that is located on the Gulf peninsular and relies heavily on its only land border with Saudi Arabia to access food. “Crude production in the Middle East will not change because of Qatar”, said Oystein Berentsen, managing director for oil trading company Strong Petroleum.

Gulf states have long accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood.

The fabrication of reasons for taking action against a sister country in the GCC is clear evidence that there is no legitimate justification for these measures, which were taken in coordination with Egypt, and the objective is clear: The imposition of guardianship over the State. “To foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy”.

Dubai’s Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways are suspending all flights to and from Doha, starting Tuesday morning.

The Iranian government criticized the Saudi-led action against Qatar in a diplomatically worded rebuke.

It accused Doha of harbouring “terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to destabilise the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (IS) and Al-Qaeda”.

However the crisis is resolved, if at all, Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Sydney, after talks with their Australian counterparts, that it would not undermine the fight against the Islamic State.

Qatar’s opponents have recently added a third allegation to those grievances: that it is conspiring with their regional rival, Iran.

Turkey has good relations with Qatar as well as several of its Gulf Arab neighbors and Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday that Ankara wanted to help resolve the dispute.

The carriers operate four daily return flights to Doha.

Gulf analyst David Roberts, an assistant professor at King’s College London and the author of Qatar: Securing the Global Ambitions of a City-State, says whether or not the alleged comments that led to the current rift are true, “These comments attributed to Emir Tamim effectively voiced all the policies and issues that everyone thought Qatar was doing anyway”.

For now, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are on one side, while Qatar and Iran are on the other side of the divide.

There was no immediate word from Kuwait and Oman on their ties with Qatar.