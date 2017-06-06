Qatar row: Saudi, Egypt to cut Doha links

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

The State of Qatar, on the other hand, has released a statement broadcast by the Qatar News Agency, expressing its deep regret and surprise at the decision of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain to close its borders and airspace and sever diplomatic relations.

Qatar called the decision “unjustified” and with “no basis in fact”.

US and the worldwide community’s anti-terrorism measures are no thin ice, with the Qatari diplomatic crisis likely to give rise to more terrorism and extremism in the region.

Football’s world governing body said it had spoken with “the Qatar 2022 Local Organizing Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”. It also does not bode well for the Qatar-U.S. ties that the Arabic isolation of Qatar comes just two weeks after U.S. President Trump’s milestone visit to the region.

A Saudi-led coalition which for more than two years has been attacking Yemen separately announced that Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

“There is a certain utility”, one US official said on condition of anonymity. But he added that “we certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences” and called for Gulf countries to “remain unified”. “The Hamas (folks) have to have a place to go where they can be simultaneously isolated and talked to”. The Qatari diplomatic crisis will most likely undermine the country’s economy, increase inflation, make it a less attractive country for foreign investments as well as damage Qatar-based businesses’ commercial prospects.

The US urged the Gulf nations to stay united. “I really do hope they find a solution”.

A senior administration official told Reuters the United States got no indication from the Saudis or Emiratis in Riyadh that the action was about to happen.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing political tensions. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Cairo and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”.

The US Department of State has approved a possible $662 million sale for AN/TPQ-53 (V) radar systems to Saudi Arabia, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a press release on Monday.

While it hosts a large USA air force base and considers its security closely linked to the American presence in the Gulf, Qatar often positions itself as occupying a diplomatic middle-ground.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact with the tiny peninsula of oil-rich Qatar. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera. "It's another thing to bring out the religious establishment and basically write them out of Islam". West Texas Intermediate futures settled 26 cents or 0.55 percent lower at $47.40.

“I think it’s still going to be a bit of a debate on the true impact it can have on the oil market”, said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix. Qatar has for some time considered itself a “mediator” for some of the Middle East’s most enduring disputes.

Qatar blamed Egypt for coordinating the severance of ties and said the other countries’ goal is “the imposition of guardianship over the State”.

“We are engaging with all of our partners.to find a way to reassemble some GCC unity to support regional security”, said another USA official, saying it was critical to “maintain the fight against terrorism and extremist ideology”.