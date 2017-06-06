Qatar row will not affect anti-Daesh mission

A key question for the market is whether Qatar’s financial ties to Saudi Arabia and the UAE are cut off, in addition to its transport ties.

Qatar hosts the forward headquarters of the United States military’s central command in the region, and US-led coalition jets bomb Syria and Iraq from its al-Udeid air base.

Libya, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Monday accused Qatar of destabilising the region.

CNA has a campus in Qatar and college officials say the Canadian Embassy has not advised Canadians to do anything differently at this time.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, said it would suspend flights to and from Qatar starting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has urged Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to exercise self-restraint and refrain from steps that would escalate the tension. Qatar and Iran cooperate somewhat over sharing the massive North Field/South Pars natural gas field, from which Qatar draws most of its natural gas exports and thus its enormous wealth.

It accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain. The tiny country became immensely wealth in the 1990s and early 2000s, and attempted to translate that wealth into soft power through overseas investments, media (including the Al-Jazeera network) and diplomacy. Its reporting of protests in Cairo was credited with helping the Muslim Brotherhood win power in Egypt. But it’s the middle of the Muslim Ramadan holiday, then Eid.

Like other Gulf nations, Qatar is an American ally.

Iran, long at odds with Saudi Arabia and a behind-thescenes target of the move, blamed US President Donald Trump’s visit last month to Riyadh.

“Things have been improved in Saudi Arabia, controlled, and in the UAE as well”, Wahabi said.

“We encourage all our partners in the region to reduce tensions and work towards common solutions that enable regional security”, the major said. He made the comments in Australia, where he is attending an Global meeting.

“My suspicion is (they felt) emboldened by what Trump said on his visit and. that they feel they have got some kind of backing”, said a former USA official.

A Turkish official said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “actively involved” in efforts to resolve the diplomatic crisis.

Those campaigns were moving forward Monday, but there was a general concern inside the Pentagon over further polarization in the Middle East. Kuwait and Oman were the only members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to maintain diplomatic ties with Doha. The move came weeks after Trump visited Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways suspended all flights.

Airspace and sea traffic would also be affected, with major Saudi and UAE-based airlines announcing they would stop flying to the Qatari capital, Doha. The military said it had no plans to change its operations in the region, The Associated Press reported.

Saudi Arabia will start imposing new taxes on tobacco, sodas and other commodities at a rate that could reach as high as 100 percent, starting from 10 June, according to local media reports.

“People have stormed into the supermarket hoarding food, especially imported ones”.