Qatar’s Spat With Neighbors Threatens its Vital Air Industry

Airlines suspended flights and residents nervous about the peninsula’s lone land border closing cleaned out grocery store shelves. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway said the USA military had “no plans to change our posture in Qatar“.

Still, the minister struck a defiant tone, vowing his nation rejected those “trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs”.

In 2014, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar to protest its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that is labeled a terrorist organization in the three countries.

Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which also severed ties with Qatar, accused it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

The move comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, and it marks a renewal of a years-long effort by Arab states to isolate Qatar, who they accused of destabilizing the region and backing terrorist groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Speaking in Sydney, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not expect the announcement to have “any significant impact. on the unified fight against terrorism“.

Another thing, the football 2022 World Cup has been scheduled to take place in Qatar in 2022, but with the current situation, there could be changes. It did not elaborate.

Qatar has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes, but Egypt and the Gulf Arab states resent Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political foe.

Saudi Arabia has the only land border with Qatar, and Qatar’s population of more than 2.5 million people is fed by supply trucks that roll across the border.

“Qatari citizens must leave the UAE within 14 days, in accordance with the statement issued by the concerned Emirati parties”, the embassy tweeted. As Alan Peaford, editor-in-chief of Aerospace Magazine, told Al Jazeera that the two main routes in and out of Qatar are over either Saudi Arabian or Bahraini airspace, which will also affect cargo from coming in or out of the country. “I also think that they don’t believe Qatar has the interest in harming the US military interests”.

The Qatar Stock Exchange tumbled eight percent on opening and eventually closed down 7.58 percent.

The letters were written in the backdrop of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as tensions escalated in the region over accusations that Doha backed militant groups. On its website, the carrier said the suspension of its flights will take effect Tuesday. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. And the Qatari airline Qatar Airways announced the termination of all flights to Saudi Arabia. Some of its flights were going through Iranian airspace Monday.

“We have no further comments for the time being”. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with Iran. In past few months, Qatar has evicted Hamas activists from its country and is fighting an unlikely duo, Israel-Saudi Arabia to get the United States to move its base from Qatar.

Aziz says that while the US has not explicitly endorsed this particular move, Trump made it clear that he backs Saudi Arabia’s counter-terrorism efforts in the region. Qatar is predominantly Sunni and is a member of the coalition but has close economic ties with Iran, including sharing a major offshore gas reserve.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, announced via its state news agency that Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation”.

“Qatar has long had an independent streak that s led to resentment from its neighbours”.