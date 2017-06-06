Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve Gulf crisis

The dramatic development followed lingering tensions within the once unified Gulf Cooperation Council. Two Middle East trade sources pointed to thousands of trucks, carrying food supplies, stuck at the border with Saudi Arabia which were unable to cross over into Qatar.

A similar diplomatic spat erupted in 2014, in which diplomats from various Gulf countries were withdrawn from Qatar but air links and borders remained open.

Qatar called the decision “unjustified and based on slander”.

In fact, according to CAPA – The Center for Aviation analyst Will Horton, Saudi Arabia is Qatar Airways’ largest market.

Around 6,50,000 Indian nationals live and are now working in Qatar, who outnumbered native Qataris by nearly 2:1.

Saudi news agency SPA said Riyadh has chose to close borders with Qatar to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

In regards to how Qatar’s global relations may impact preparations for the Middle East’s first World Cup, the AFC declined to comment.

The tiny island nation of Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain” for its decision.

The cartel recently agreed to limit production for another nine months, but a proxy fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia could make it hard to coordinate among their respective allies. Qatar has also hosted talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

They have given all Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their territory.

Airlines in affected states have announced they will cut-off flights to Qatari capital Doha, and flights by Qatar Airways to several of the countries will stop.

There would be no restrictions on exchanging the Qatari currency to Egyptian pounds or any foreign currencies, the bank said in a statement.

Extensive travel disruption is also expected, as regional airlines including EgyptAir, Etihad and Emirates have suspended flights to and from Doha.

Critically, Qatar’s natural gas output has been free from entanglement in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the oil cartel that Saudi Arabia dominates. The call came after a senior Saudi royal arrived in Kuwait with a message from the Saudi king.

“The Maldives took the decision because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism”, the nation’s government explained in a press statement, as reported by Reuters.

Qatar’s stock market closed down 7.27%.

“It seems that the Saudis and Emiratis feel emboldened by the alignment of their regional interests – toward Iran and Islamism – with the Trump administration”, said Kristian Ulrichsen, a Gulf expert at the U.S-based Baker Institute. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

Like India, Russia too said the diplomatic crisis was an internal affair.

In an interview with Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera, Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Kuwait’s ruler had asked Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis late Monday night.