Qatar says ready for mediation to ease Gulf rift

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with Qatar, which hosts the largest USA airbase in the region. Yemen and the eastern government in divided Libya have also joined in the sanctions.

Still, the minister struck a defiant tone, rejecting those “trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs”. Egypt and the United Arab Emirates quickly followed suit, saying that Qatar is destabilizing the region. Qatar has said it does not support terrorism, adding that the diplomatic rift was based on “baseless fabricated claims”. There are also accusations that Doha backs the agenda of regional rival Iran.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) is the alliance of the Gulf state aimed at boosting cooperation in various spheres including security, social and cultural fields, environment, science and economy.

Qatar, a small peninsular nation of 2.5 million people that has a large US military base, denounced the action as predicated on lies about it supporting militants. Qatar’s soft stance on Iran, Saudis’ arch-rival, is possibly the bigger issue for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia took it one step further by closing down a local office of Qatar’s influential Al Jazeera TV channel.

This major split between powerful Gulf countries, who are also close USA allies, comes amid heightened tensions between Gulf countries and their near-neighbour, Iran.

Several airlines from those countries earlier announced they would no longer fly to Qatar.

In recent years, Sudan has developed close diplomatic ties with both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, especially after it broke its decades-old relations with Shiite Iran.

Passengers of cancelled flights wait in Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar, Monday, June 5, 2017.

And he cited in particular “the malign Iranian influence and Iranian-related threats which exist on Saudi Arabia’s borders on all sides”. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah spoke with Qatar’s emir Monday evening and urged him to give a chance to efforts that could ease tensions.