Qatar still seeks gasoil from GCC even as countries sever ties – traders

Egyptian expatriates in Qatar woke up on Monday to the news that Egypt had made a decision to sever diplomatic ties with their host country, on charges of sponsoring terrorism. The union is viewed as one of the most influential in the Middle East.

The region plays an important role for the USA military in the fight against Islamic State. It also asked its citizens to leave the UAE within 14 days to comply with Abu Dhabi’s order.

Qatar is dependent on the UAE and Saudi Arabia for its white sugar imports, which are estimated at less than 100,000 tonnes annually.

“It’s a cycle of panic and I needed to get pasta”, said Ernest, from Lebanon, as he shopped with his family – pushing not one but two trollies.

Wall Street stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by Apple, as world equity markets fell with oil prices, while the US dollar recovered from a near seven-month low against the euro.

However, the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels also expelled Qatar from its alliance, alleging support of “al-Qaeda and Daesh [also known as ISIS], as well as dealing with the rebel militias”, according to Saudi’s state media agency.

The states had accused Qatar of supporting terrorism.

“Based on the insistence of the State of Qatar to continue to destabilize the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to interfere in its affairs, to continue the escalation and incitement of the media, and supporting armed terrorist activities, and financing groups associated with Iran to subvert and spread chaos in Bahrain in flagrant violation of all agreements and the principles of worldwide law without regard to values, law, morals, consideration of the principles of good neighborliness, or commitment to the constants of Gulf relations, and the denial of all previous commitments”.

Saudi Arabia also shut the office of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera global news channel in Riyadh, accusing it of promoting “terrorist groups”, while in the UAE a subsidiary satellite network, beIn Sports, went offline.

“The government had already taken the necessary measures and precautions to ensure that normal life continues”, a statement from the Qatari Cabinet said.

“Now is a time that we should be more united than ever”, said Aamer Hassan, a Canadian living in Qatar.

Starting Tuesday morning, Abu Dhabi’s airline carriers, Etihad Airways, Dubai’s Emirates and FlyDubai chose to suspend all flights to and from Doha.

Egypt said it would also suspend air links with Qatar from Tuesday and gave Doha’s ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

The airline – one of the region’s busiest – also faced major potential problems after Saudi civil aviation authorities said the country’s airspace would be closed to Qatari planes.

It accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.

He did not comment on the credibility of claims against Qatar, but hoped the row would not affect “general determination” on the struggle against terrorism.

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened by Trump’s visit, which saw the new president clearly align USA interests with Riyadh and lash out at Iran.

Tillerson and US Defense Secretary James Mattis are in Sydney for talks with their Australian counterparts.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”. Coercion is never the solution. Consumption is higher during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is now being observed. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted: “Neighbors are permanent; geography can’t be changed”.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a currency basket, rose 0.1 per cent, having hit its lowest since November 9 after Friday’s report showing the USA economy added fewer jobs than expected last month. Al Thani reportedly hailed Iran as an “Islamic power” and criticized US President Donald Trump’s policy towards Tehran.

Doha denied the comments and denounced a “shameful cybercrime”. About 80 percent of Qatar’s food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbours, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing political tensions.

Trump nevertheless met with Qatar’s emir during the Saudi conference last month.