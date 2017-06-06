Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards

Other names earning high style marks at the CFDA event included Olivia Munn in a fun, flirty, red white and blue Tanya Taylor dress, SiriusXM host Brooke Shields in a dramatic, floral, floor-length Sachin and Babi gown, Kate Bosworth in a long, neutral, embellished dress, Mandy Moore in leopard-print Kate Spade, plus event honoree and Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae in a one-armed pantsuit in her signature colours, black and white.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin make their way down the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

This year, the CFDA is live-streaming the red carpet and the awards on Facebook Live for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Accessory Designer of the Year prize went to another foreign-born designer: The British-born Stuart Vevers for Coach. In 2016, the pair were nominated, yet didn’t win – but they attended the event with huge (rarely seen) smiles and a ton of cheer for their fellow designers.

Ashley, in a black draping button-down coat and wine-colored clutch and Mary-Kate, in a menswear-inspired button down shirt, navy wide-leg trousers and a black clutch, are nominated for the Accessories Designer of the Year award (which they won back in 2014) for their clothing and accessory line, The Row. Menswear nominees are Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens and Todd Snyder.

Virgil Abloh of Off-White is nominated for the Swarovski Emerging Talent Award, along with Sies Marjan, Monse, Gabriela Hearst and Brock Collection.