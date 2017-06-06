Rafael Nadal motors into French Open quarters, Caroline Wozniacki ousts ex-champ

And Raonic, a Canadian who was last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, did not give in easily.

Sunday’s clash was their first on clay.

Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equalling 11th quarter-final at the French Open tennis tournament by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, on Sunday.

The players will be on court following the Venus Williams vs Timea Bacsinszky match, which is now early in the first set, so we’re expecting a start of around 4.30/5pm BST. Her best French Open showing was in 2002, when she lost to Serena in the final.

Ramos-Vinolas’ resistance in a 73-minute opening set, where Djokovic had his serve broken twice to trail 4-2 before fighting back to win the tie-breaker, indicated it could be another battle for the Serb.

Djokovic, a three-time victor at Wimbledon, says he is mindful of security concerns but he will not let the attacks change his mind about playing the tournament, which begins on July 3.

Whether Nadal will be so generous in the quarter-finals is extremely unlikely as he continues to obliterate his opposition.

No French woman has won the title since Mary Pierce in 2000.

“I m sad. It s a very painful defeat here in the French Open“, said Muguruza, who left Court Suzanne Lenglen angrily wagging her finger at the crowd.

Earlier, women’s defending champion, Garbine Muguruza, and seven-time Grand Slam victor Venus Williams crash out of the French Open, meaning a new major singles champion will be crowned at Roland Garros.

Nadal, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, has looked supremely confident with his forehand this tournament and it was the same again.

Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, said the torn ligament in her right ankle is no longer an issue and proved that by defeating 26th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russian Federation 6-0, 7-5. At the 2012 French Open, which Nadal eventually captured, the left-hander lost only 19 games through his first four matches.

The French Open is guaranteed a new women’s champion next Saturday, and triple-winner Mats Wilander thinks that’s fantastic for the tournament – and fantastic for tennis.

Meanwhile, in the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal romped through to the quarter-finals with straight-sets victories over Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Roberto Bautista-Agut respectively.

Carreno Busta has never played in the last eight of a Grand Slam event, and was forced to recover from trailing 1-0 and 2-1 to overcome Milos Raonic over five sets in the quarter-finals.

“La Monf” was due to play 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka overnight.

From there he seized the momentum, racing through the second set 6-1 and grabbing a 2-0 lead in the third.

Bacsinszky, who lives in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, enjoyed crowd support throughout the match on Court Philippe Chatrier – albeit not as raucous as it was for Mladenovic, her quarterfinal opponent.

Accordingly, she entered Roland Garros as the title favourite and if she can live up to expectations, she will leave Paris not only with her maiden Grand Slam title, but also with the world number one ranking.