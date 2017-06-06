Raids and arrest over Manchester bombing

A MAN has been arrested as police continue to investigate the Manchester Arena attack.

Salman Abedi has been named by police as the Manchester bomber.

Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the investigation but six have since been released without charge.

A 15-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman, and four men have been released without charge.

The singer shared a picture of herself and a youngster in her hospital bed with her 107 million Instagram followers, captioned simply with a heart.

The latest IS-linked atrocity took place at a concert given by USA pop star Ariana Grande, which was being held at Manchester Arena.

Pop star Ariana Grande has made a surprise visit to her young fans injured in the Manchester Arena.

That Abedi was in contact with the terrorist cell brings up the possibility that Islamic State operatives in Libya have now twice directed attacks in Europe.

The arrest came after officers seized a vehicle which they said could provide a “significant development” in the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said of the vehicle: ‘This is potentially a significant development in the investigation’.

British police said Saturday that they made another arrest in connection with last month’s suicide bombing at a concert venue in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people.

“We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the vehicle or who may have gone to and from it”.

A bomb-disposal team was called out and the vehicle was removed.

They’ve also arrested another man as part of their investigation.