Rain intervenes again – and this time Australia are on the wrong end

Australia saw their match against New Zealand abandoned during their run chase because of rain interruptions and today at The Oval in London, they suffered the same fate against Bangladesh.

Australia batsmen David Warner and Steven Smith walk off as rain suspends play.

Australia’s reply started at a leisurely pace, perhaps surprisingly, with Warner and Aaron Finch resisting their more naturally aggressive urges out the gate with the latter going at well below a run a ball on 19 when Hossain got him lbw with one that kept a little low.

182 all out in 44.3 overs (Tamim Iqbal 95; Mitchell Starc 4/29).

Bangladesh were bowled out for a lowly 182 and Smith’s side were looking comfortable at 83 for one when rain stopped play just before 6.45pm.

“There was a drinks break at the end of that over which probably didn’t help”. Unfortunately, that was at the toss, when Mashrafe Mortaza made a decision to take on one of the most potent bowling attacks at the tournament and try to set a target – even with the prospect of rain later in the day potentially helping the chasing side by shortening the game.

A second successive wash-out against Bangladesh has left Australia on two points after two games and needing to beat England on Saturday (7:30pm AEST) to advance to the semi-finals.

Regulations state 20 overs must be completed to activate the Duckworth-Lewis method, which would nearly certainly have ruled in Australia’s favour, but only 16 were played meaning the points were shared.

And so the tournament goes rumbling back to Cardiff for a potentially fun, adrenaline-laced encounter between England and New Zealand that is again threatened with the prospect of heavy rain.

As Australia had not faced 20 overs in their innings, the match was abandoned with no result with both sides earning a point.

Despite cameos from Shakib al Hasan (29) and Mehedi Hasan Miraz (14), once Iqbal top-edged a short delivery from Starc, it felt like a matter of time before Bangladesh’s innings came to a close. “But to be fair it was raining quite heavily”.

Starc said there was continued frustration among the bowling brigade about the white Kookaburra ball not swinging in games, as they had expected it would. England may already be there by then.

Consecutive yorkers to dismiss Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel set up a hat-trick but the ball somehow swung beyond the stumps, before Starc ended the innings just five balls later to finish with 4-29. “But they did the best job they could”.

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill says the result won’t mean any change to the way New Zealand approach their match against England on Wednesday (NZT).

Ironically, although the Australians are unlikely to see the amusing side, this time the weather stood in their way denying them a likely victory.