Rajasthan: Five Pakistani nationals detained in Barmer

Five Pakistani nationals were detained in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Monday for entering a “restricted area”, police said.

“All four have been charged under Sections of Foreigners’ Act, Passport Act, conspiracy and creation of false documents and misrepresentation”, said Bengaluru police commissioner Praveed Sood.

Last week, police arrested a Pakistani national camouflaging himself as an Indian from Bahadurgarh area of Haryana’s Jhajjar district.

It was reported that two men, one woman and two children were reportedly arrested as they were not carrying valid travel documents.

Police and other security agencies are questioning the arrested persons as to why they came there and who brought them. Often, the families living nearby, who cross over to visit relatives, get detained by the police in the restricted entry areas.