Rana Daggubati’s look from his new film released

Suresh Daggubati is co-producing Nene Raju Nene Mantri with CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under the banners Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments respectively.

Directed by Teja, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa.

The entire nation is still reeling under the craze of Baahubali: The Conclusion and the characters of this epic film are still fresh in our memories.

In the teaser, the scene where Rana unfolds his dhoti with a cigarette in hand is a delight to the eyes.

His looks are quite interesting in Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

If you still haven’t forgotten Bhallaldeva’s powerful yet evil stature in Baahubali 2, then get to see Rana Daggubati in a new avatar. Nene Raju Nene Mantri movie director and the story writer is Teja. “Rana is changing this very attitude”. Interestingly, Rana played a politician in his debut film, “Leader”, as well.

Ever since Rana collaborated with director Teja, the film has been gaining attention. Rana captioned the look as “This is Jogendra! #NeneRajuNeneMantri #NRNMteaseronJune6th #నేనేరాజునేనేమంత్రి @MsKajalAggarwal @pnavdeep26 #Teja“. He said that the teaser will be released on the eve of Rama Naidu’s Jayanthi i.e. June 6th.

Let’s wait and watch how the teaser of “Nene Raju Nene Mantri” will turn out! Kajal Agarwal is playing his leading lady. This shows that there is a romantic side of his character in the film. D Suresh Babu is the producer of the film. But, there will be one person who rises to the situation and Rana will be seen in the role of hero, Jogendra.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is an political thriller drama.