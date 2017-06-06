Rangers F Jesper Fast has hip surgery, will miss 5 months

New York Rangers right-winger Jesper Fast has undergone a successful procedure on his left hip, the franchise officially announced on Monday afternoon.

It is also worth noting that the Rangers are estimating an expected recovery timetable of approximately five months.

Assuming Gorton protects restricted free agent Mika Zibanejad as they try to work out a new deal, the GM still needs to get one more forward under contract for next season before the draft to meet the requirements of two signed forwards to expose. Players that have fallen out of favor, or are simply undervalued by their team, can be acquired at less than fair market value.

The development could complicate the team’s expansion draft situation.

The health issue, though, seemingly makes it unlikely that Vegas would select him, increasing the likelihood that other valuable forwards such as Oscar Lindberg and Michael Grabner – both of whom probably won’t be protected – will be taken by the expansion club.

Fast, who skates primarily on the third and fourth lines and kills penalties, had six goals and 21 points in 68 games in 2016-17 and three goals and three assists in 12 playoff games.

Every year, there are a few players that are picked up for peanuts, only to have an impact season.