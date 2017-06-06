Ratings for 2017 NBA Finals highest since Jordan’s last title in 1998

The Golden State Warriors pummeled the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 on Sunday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

James would finish up with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds tying him with Magic Johnson for most ever triple-doubles in a Finals.

The Cavaliers produced a significantly improved performance on the first game of the series as LeBron James made a triple-double, the team forced 20 turnovers and 15 steals, and yet it still wasn’t enough. But in all honesty, even if they did make a bunch more, it might not have mattered. After winning a record 73 games and taking a 3-1 lead in last year’s Finals, they figured nothing could go wrong, as if another title would fall right into their hands.

Kerr returned to the bench to a rousing ovation, waving to the fans while back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round against Portland on April 19 because of pain issues stemming from complications after 2015 back surgery.

There are many things to examine within the first two games of this series, and a good number of words will be devoted to it. “I’ve just been playing basketball, brother”, he said after Sunday night’s Game 2. He also made a handful of questionable decisions resulting in a team high eight turnovers. “I wouldn’t be in this if I was thinking just one game”.

“I wouldn’t so much say it was scary”, Smith added. Although the Warriors won both games by almost 20 points or more, Sunday night’s contest was tightly contested throughout majority of the game.

The combination of Curry and Durant has been the difference in this series, with the might of two of the NBA’s top five players trumping the usual dominance of James, who finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in 39 minutes.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. “But heading to Cleveland, we’re going to have to be a lot smarter”.

From there, Golden State steadily pulled away, the Cavaliers having no answer for the Warriors speed and outside shooting.

But with the addition of Durant and a healthier Curry, the Warriors have more talent than they did a year ago. They equaled their entire Game 1 assist total in the first half of Game 2 and trailed, 67-64, at halftime.

17 – Percentage from three for the non-Big 3 (James, Irving, Love) members of the Cavs during the competitive portion of the game. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

“I thought we were more physical from the point of attack”, James said.

That’s what the presence of Curry and Durant will do – even when someone as brilliant as James is playing against them.

Next – Game Three will be played in Cleveland on June 7. That’s been the focus the last two days is can we repeat the formula. He chose to answer questions from the locker room. “We just need to have a sustained effort for the whole game.There’s obviously some things we can correct and we can address those after we watch the film”.

The Cavs are never to be counted out and they are going home, but they are going to have to find another level if they want to make this one a series.